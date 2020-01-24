Claudio Yacob set to depart Nottingham Forest

According to Olé, Argentine side Nacional are set to complete a loan move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Claudio Yacob. The 32 year old has not featured for Sabri Lamouchi's side this term, with the likes of Samba Sow, Ryan Yates and Ben Watson being favoured in the holding midfield role for the Reds. Having moved to the City Ground in 2018, Yacob now looks set to end his time at the club, having made just 16 appearances, all of which came last season.

The former Argentine international signed a two year deal upon his arrival to Forest from Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion, and it is expected that Nacional will complete a six month loan, before potentially signing him when his deal expires. Claudio is no stranger to Argentine football having featured for Racing Club before his arrival in the English scene.

Over 170 appearances for the baggies saw Yacob enjoy Championship and Premier League football.

Ole claim that negotiations are well underway and the midfielder is now expected to seal a return to his homeland.

The verdict

Yacob has simply vanished off the face of the earth this season, and Forest fans will be surprised to hear his name in the press.

What those fans will not be surprised about is his exit.

Yacob is clearly not in Lamouchi’s plans for the future, and with a potential automatic promotion push on the cards – his departure will only free up wages and space in the squad.

A return back to his homeland will undoubtedly be greeted by Yacob, who will no doubt relish the chance to play against his old club, Racing, in the coming season.

This will be a weight lifted off of Forest's shoulders, they do not need dead weight players in the club when they are pushing for promotion.