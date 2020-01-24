Brentford vs Leicester City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch FA Cup 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Nampalys Mendy and Jamie Vardy will not be involved in the squad after picking up respective knee and glute injuries.
Pontus Jansson and Mathias Jensen are doubts for the Bees.
"The key is coming into the game and picking a team that can bring intensity and energy.
"We have a very important game on Tuesday.
"We will have a team that is very energetic and that we feel can win the game.
Speaking further about the competition, the Northern Irishman stated: "Everybody wants to win the cup but everyone has different priorities.
"It might be an opportunity to look at young players under pressure.
"For a club like ourselves, we would look to win it.
"All the managers who have grown up in Britain know what the cup means, but also the foreign managers."
He stated: “There will be a few more senior players for this game, 100 per cent, but last time the young boys we put out there proved they are at a good level and why they are in the first-team squad and at the club so I would trust a lot of them to play again.
“It is a three-game week and when we have that, we do maybe a few rotations throughout the week and we just need to find out when we are doing it.
He added: “We are doing it game by game, but I know we will do some changes. How many? I haven’t decided yet because we like to do well in the league and we like to progress in the next round of the FA Cup.”
Barnes scored his second consecutive goal for the club for the first time and has become the club's leading scorer in 2020, before goals from Ricardo Periera and an Ayoze Perez brace ensured a comfortable evening.
Said Benrahma, Bryan Mbeumo and Ollie Watkins have developed into a lethal front three known as 'BMW' that have been firing the club up the table and into promotion contention.
Leicester came out victorious that day as a Steven Thompson brace, along with a goal from Steve Walsh, ensured that Gary Blissett's strike turned into a consolation goal for the home side in what was a 3-1 defeat for the Bees.
Leicester reached the fourth round at the expense of Wigan Athletic, beating the Latics 2-0 thanks to an own goal by Tom Pearce and a first goal since August for Harvey Barnes.
Brentford meanwhile defeated fellow Championship side Stoke City 1-0 to earn a place in the fourth round of the competition curtesy of an Emiliano Marcondes goal.
The Foxes will surely be the favourites for this game, but this is the FA Cup and anything can happen.
Kick off at Brentford is due on Saturday at 12:45.