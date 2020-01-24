Brentford vs Leicester City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch FA Cup 2020 (0-0)

Team news will be announced an hour before kick-off at 11:45 and all updates of the match can be found right here!

 

Leicester team news
Leicester will look to rotate their squad in what will be a busy week for the club, due to the Carabao Cup semi final second leg against Aston Villa, before a clash with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium at the weekend.

Nampalys Mendy and Jamie Vardy will not be involved in the squad after picking up respective knee and glute injuries.

Brentford team news
Brentford will be expected to name a strong team, but will be without Said Benrahma for the game due to personal reasons.

Pontus Jansson and Mathias Jensen are doubts for the Bees.

Rodgers' pre-match comments
Team selection was also mentioned in Brendan Rodgers' pre-match press conference to which he stated that he would pick a team capable of progressing into the next round.

"The key is coming into the game and picking a team that can bring intensity and energy.

"We have a very important game on Tuesday.

"We will have a team that is very energetic and that we feel can win the game.

Speaking further about the competition, the Northern Irishman stated: "Everybody wants to win the cup but everyone has different priorities.

"It might be an opportunity to look at young players under pressure.

"For a club like ourselves, we would look to win it.

"All the managers who have grown up in Britain know what the cup means, but also the foreign managers."

Frank's pre-match comments
Brentford boss Thomas Frank has dismissed the idea that he would rest big players against Leicester in the cup. 

He stated: “There will be a few more senior players for this game, 100 per cent, but last time the young boys we put out there proved they are at a good level and why they are in the first-team squad and at the club so I would trust a lot of them to play again.

“It is a three-game week and when we have that, we do maybe a few rotations throughout the week and we just need to find out when we are doing it.

He added: “We are doing it game by game, but I know we will do some changes. How many? I haven’t decided yet because we like to do well in the league and we like to progress in the next round of the FA Cup.”

Leicester form
In what had been a tough couple of weeks for Leicester, with successive defeats to Southampton and Burnley, as well as behind the scenes issues regarding Ben Chilwell and Hamza Choudhury that have since been resolved, the Foxes fired themselves back into form with four goals against West Ham United.

Barnes scored his second consecutive goal for the club for the first time and has become the club's leading scorer in 2020, before goals from Ricardo Periera and an Ayoze Perez brace ensured a comfortable evening. 

Brentford form
Brentford have enjoyed an unbeaten 2020 so far after defeating Bristol City, Stoke City and Queens Park Rangers and holding Huddersfield Town to a scoreless draw.

Said Benrahma, Bryan Mbeumo and Ollie Watkins have developed into a lethal front three known as 'BMW' that have been firing the club up the table and into promotion contention.

Last meeting between the sides
The approaching game will reunite the two sides after a long spell without playing each othe, having not met since 1993.

Leicester came out victorious that day as a Steven Thompson brace, along with a goal from Steve Walsh, ensured that Gary Blissett's strike turned into a consolation goal for the home side in what was a 3-1 defeat for the Bees.

Welcome!
Hello everyone and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of the FA Cup fourth round as Leicester City take on Brentford at Griffin Park in the stadium's farewell season.

Leicester reached the fourth round at the expense of Wigan Athletic, beating the Latics 2-0 thanks to an own goal by Tom Pearce and a first goal since August for Harvey Barnes.

Brentford meanwhile defeated fellow Championship side Stoke City 1-0 to earn a place in the fourth round of the competition curtesy of an Emiliano Marcondes goal. 

The Foxes will surely be the favourites for this game, but this is the FA Cup and anything can happen.

Kick off at Brentford is due on Saturday at 12:45.

