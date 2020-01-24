Matchday three Liga MX Femenil Roundup

Cruz Azul 0-1 Atlas

Cruz Azul were looking to end a 7-match winless streak (5 draws and 2 losses), but were denied by Alison González, who scored the lone goal of the match on 12’. González stole the ball at the edge of the box between two defenders, finishing with her left foot to send the ball over goalkeeper Karla Morales (who was able to touch it but not deflect it) and straight to the angle. Atlas will try to extend their undefeated streak, now with the addition of starting midfielder Joana Robles, who was cut from the national team’s Olympic qualifying roster. This was Atlas’s first win over Cruz Azul.

Querétaro 0-2 FC Juárez

FC Juárez got an away win after 71 minutes of neither team scoring, as Atzimba Casas outran a Querétaro defender, chipped the ball over goalkeeper Ivette Alvarado, who had gone in for the sweep, and pushed the ball alone in front of the goal. Casas would serve an assist in the second minute of extra time for Silvia Elicerio to lob the ball over the goalkeeper from outside the box, giving Juárez 3 points and further burying Querétaro on the lower part of the standings. Querétaro have now accumulated 9 matches without a win (4 draws and 5 defeats).

Pumas 2-2 Rayadas

Another unexpected result, with Rayadas being favored to win at La Cantera. Desirée Monsiváis was alone against the goalkeeper on 8’, but sent the ball flying away from the goal. Pumas would have a chance of their own on 11’, and would take the lead thanks to Deneva Cagigas on 21’, who pushed the ball in with the inside of her foot from a cross on a corner kick. Rayadas would have several missed chances, but would find success on 35’ with Monsiváis putting the ball past goalkeeper Melany Villeda on a run just inside the box. She would get a brace just 5 minutes into the second half, but Pumas found a way to equalize on the stroke of 85 minutes, with a rocket from outside the box by Daniela García, securing a point for the locals. Rayadas are now on an 18-match undefeated streak (14 wins and 4 draws).

América 3-2 Santos

América got ahead on 23’ by way of Alexia Villanueva, and would hold on to the lead until the second half, when Santos would equalize with a well-executed free kick from Cinthya Peraza on 55’. Marlyn Campa would make it 2-1 just 5 minutes later, burying a shot by Janae González that had been deflected by goalkeeper Wendy Toledo. Campa would then finish a cross by Dorian Hernández with a header to get América a 3-1 lead on 62’ and a brace, which would be short-lived, as Santos would score their second on 64’, thanks to Joseline Hernández. América have won the two times they’ve played each other, and have started their season with 3 wins in 3 matches.

Monarcas 1-2 Necaxa

Necaxa pulled off a surprise win against Monarcas, snapping a streak of 12 away matches without a win (10 losses and 2 draws). Monarcas were the first to score, with a lob from outside the box by Liliana Hernández on 11’. However, Necaxa would turn the tables on the second half, making it 1-1 on 62’ by way of Dulce María Alvarado, who headed the ball in between Monarcas’s defense and goalkeeper. Claudia Sánchez would secure the win, finishing a deflected cross off a corner kick on 79’. This is Necaxa’s 9th win over 6 seasons of the league.

Pachuca 1-2 Atlético San Luis

Atlético de San Luis had their first-ever away win, and the round’s most surprising result, beating last season’s semifinalists Pachuca. It was Daniela Carrandi’s night, as the 19-year old attacking midfielder (and who won a league title with Chivas in 2017), scored a brace. Her first goal came in just at the end of the first half to put San Luis 1-0, with the second being a penalty kick on 56’ to make it 2-0. Pachuca would try to turn things around, with Gloria Narváez cutting the lead at 66’ with a left-footed rocket from outside the box, but would end up falling short.

Chivas 4-3 León

A win for Chivas was expected (this results extends their undefeated record vs León at home), but it was delivered in dramatic fashion, in what ended being the most entertaining match of the round, particularly in the second half. Yashira Barrientos scored the first for Chivas on 17’, receiving a cross off a corner kick and finishing with her left foot. The scoreline would remain 1-0 until the second half, when León’s Diana Laura García would make things even with an angled shot outside the right side of the box on 54’.

All of the next 3 goals would come by way of headers off corner kicks: First by Yashira Barrientos getting a brace on 55’ to make it 2-1 for Chivas, then with León responding with the same play on 65’ to make it 2-2 by way of Claudia Cid, and finally with Miriam García pushing Chivas back on lead at 76’ for the 3-2. The last 5 minutes of the match saw a León goal by Joselyn de la Rosa on 87’, when a free kick bounced off the goalpost and straight into her feet, which she took full advantage of to draw the game on 3-3. However, Chivas would have the final say over the result, with a Rubí Soto goal on 89’, who got an assist from Yashira Barrientos to secure the 3 points and the first win of the season. Andrea Sánchez also had a standout performance, delivering 3 assists for Chivas.

Tigres 1-1 Toluca

Toluca showed why they’re a top 8 contender, and brought the fight all the way to the Estadio Universitario, earning a point at one of the hardest pitches to visit in the league. The locals had a very good chance on 9’, with Katty Martínez sending a shot in front of goal just wide. Tigres would score first, with Blanca Solís finishing a cross by Natalia Villareal with a powerful shot from the penalty spot on 21’. Just at the end of the first half, Toluca was able to respond on 47’ with a perfectly executed free kick to equalize the match and seal the final result. Toluca are up next against Cruz Azul at home, with Tigres due for a visit to Puebla.

Tijuana 0-2 Puebla

Tijuana’s struggles continue, as they were handed their second loss in a row by Puebla, who are having a good start this season. Lupita Worbis scored the first goal for the visitors on 24’, in a play that saw Puebla go from the midfield line to the inside of the box in just 3 touches, with an assist from Ivonne Nájar. Puebla’s pressure would pay off, as they would steal the ball on 36’ with Diana Anguiano finishing inside the box for the 2-0. Tijuana have been unable to score on three out of their last four matches at home, and need to find answers soon if they want a repeat of last season’s top 8 finish. Lupita Worbis has now scored on back-to-back matches, and Puebla are showing improvement, accumulating 2 wins and 3 draws on their last 5 matches.

