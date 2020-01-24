West Ham United women vs Arsenal women preview: Gunners looking to avoid potential banana skin

Arsenal women head to the Rush Green Stadium as they take on London rivals West Ham United women in the FA Cup.

The Gunners will be looking to make amends for last week's defeat as they look to progress into the fifth round.

However, West Ham will be in a buoyant mood after their late comeback against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

Recent form

Before last weekend Arsenal had not failed to score two or more goals in a game since November 24 against Liverpool.

However, their squad appeared depleted and leggy against Chelsea who ran riot and Joe Montemurro will be looking for his squad to be on their game from kick-off.

West Ham have only lost once in their last four league games which was when they conceded a 94th-minute goal against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Apart from that, the Hammers have been in great form with two of their four wins this season coming in the last three-game weeks.

Previous meetings

The Gunners have come out victorious in the previous two meetings recording a comfortable 4-2 win last season and a tighter 2-1 victory earlier this season.

It was a breeze for the Gunners last season against West Ham, however, like the game this season it is expected to be closer with West Ham proving dangerous on the attack this season.

However, the Hammers' defensive frailties should allow Arsenal's illustrious attacking players numerous chances.

Players to watch

Danielle Van De Donk

The Holland magician has been in great form this season managing four goals and assists in the WSL, however, it is not just goals and assists that Van De Donk provides for Arsenal.

Van De Donk has been deployed as a left attacking midfielder this season wtih the freedom to play as a second striker behind Vivianne Miedema.

She attracts the attention of defenders even without the ball which creates space inside for players such as Jordan Nobbs and Beth Mead.

Alisha Lehmann

The Switzerland international has become a reliable figure for the Hammers when they need someone to step up.

Lehmann is West Ham's top scorer this season with three goals including a last gap winner against Brighton last weekend.

She likes to get in behind the defence, which may prove fruitful against the Gunners who like to play a high line, so if the Hammers can provide her with service they could cause an upset.