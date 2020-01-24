Tottenham Hotspur Women vs Barnsley Women FA Cup Match Preview: ‘Anything can happen in a cup tie - it’s 11 against 11’

Rianna Dean of Tottenham Hotspur Women celebrating her teams second goal during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at The Hive, Edgware, London on Sunday 12th January 2020. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

If there is a fourth round tie in this year’s FA Cup which sums up what the competition is all about, it’s this one. Barnsley play in the Women’s National League Division 1 North, the fourth tier of English football, and will be seeking to cause a huge upset against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon at The Hive.

Barnsley are sitting pretty in first position in the league, five points clear of Leeds United in second place, and with a game in hand. However, the task of beating Tottenham will surely prove to be a step too far for The Reds. Spurs will be keen to get back to winning ways following a tough 3-0 loss away at Manchester United a week ago. While the defeat in Manchester was detrimental to Spurs’ league prospects, it will serve as a useful deterrent against any sort of complacency creeping in ahead of this mid-season FA cup tie, which Tottenham will go into as overwhelming favourites.

Previous rounds

It has been quite the journey for Barnsley en route to the fourth round, beating Crewe Alexandra Women 2-1 after extra time in the first round, followed by a convincing 4-0 win against Sheffield FC Ladies, and then a 1-0 away victory at Brighouse Town in the third round

Tottenham enter the competition at the fourth round, and this will be their first game of the competition.

Pre-match quotes

Barnsley manager, Chris Hamilton, told the Barnsley Chronicle his players are not travelling to North London to make up the numbers.

“We’ll definitely be looking to win like we do in every game. We’re not daft, we know they have a lot of quality and they will be the massive favourites. But I believe in these girls and I think they can give a really good account of themselves.”



“Anything can happen in a cup tie and it’s 11 against 11.”