Manchester United Women vs Manchester City Women: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch FA Cup 2020 (0-0)
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for the derby between Manchester United Women and Manchester City women.
Last time out
Manchester United won their last game against City, here's what happened on the day

Reds captain looking forward to Sunday's tie
Speaking to MUTV this week, United captain Katie Zelem said:

“I've practised a lot on my penalties and free kicks and it looks like it's starting to pay off. That was my aim for this season to be honest,” she said, “especially as I'm playing a bit higher up the pitch.”

“Manchester City are a very good side, but we've beaten them before and hopefully we go into it with the same mindset, that we can come out with a good result again.  

”The FA Cup is huge. I mean, the final is at Wembley, so what game is bigger than that? We're in the semi-finals of the Conti Cup, so if we can match or better that, that would be brilliant.“ 

Ellen White excited for first Derby
Ellen White has missed both of the first two derbies for City through a knee injury in pre-season. Speaking to mancity.com this week, she spoke about her excitement for the game: 

“We can’t wait for the game but now it’s about rest and recovery. There will be no difference in terms of preparation. We’ll train hard and look to perform when it matters.

“These wins in the past few days have also given us confidence and momentum for the games coming up. Nothing changes for us.
“We’ll be very diligent and professional in our preparation and approach.”

How to watch Manchester United Women vs Manchester City Women Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: BBC Red Button

If you want to directly stream it: The FA Player

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!

Manchester City Women: Predicted XI
Roebuck; Beckie, Houghton, Bonner, Stokes; Scott, Walsh, Weir, Hemp; Bremer, White
Manchester United Women: Predicted XI
Earps; Turner, McManus, Turner, Smith; Zelem, Ladd; Sigsworth, Groenen, Galton; Ross
United aiming to make it 2 out of 3 on derby day
Manchester United comfortably won 2-0 the last time that the derby was played back in October. Jess Sigsworth and Katie Zelem were the goalscorers, and Keira Walsh was sent off rather controversially for the blues - resulting in a three-match ban.

This time, however, City are in much finer form after a slump during October that also saw them be knocked out from the Champions League, and United may not be able to cope with the newfound form of Pauline Bremer and Ellen White's attacking partnership.

City looking to carry on winning streak
This derby could have a different result from the previous. They have won eleven of their previous twelve games, and are on a winning streak since the end of the winter break. Nick Cushing has developed a new tactical style for the blues with Pauline Bremer up top, more attacking football, and fluidity going forward.
This is the third Manchester Derby of the season that will be played. The first was won by City at the Etihad and the previous by United at Leigh Sports Village in the Continental Cup.
Manchester United vs Manchester City will be played at Leigh Sports Village, in Leigh, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:30 GMT.
Welcome
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2020 Women's FA Cup match: Manchester United Women vs Manchester City Women! My name is Freddie Lammie and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
