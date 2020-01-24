Manchester United Women vs Manchester City Women: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch FA Cup 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
“I've practised a lot on my penalties and free kicks and it looks like it's starting to pay off. That was my aim for this season to be honest,” she said, “especially as I'm playing a bit higher up the pitch.”
“Manchester City are a very good side, but we've beaten them before and hopefully we go into it with the same mindset, that we can come out with a good result again.
”The FA Cup is huge. I mean, the final is at Wembley, so what game is bigger than that? We're in the semi-finals of the Conti Cup, so if we can match or better that, that would be brilliant.“
“We can’t wait for the game but now it’s about rest and recovery. There will be no difference in terms of preparation. We’ll train hard and look to perform when it matters.
“These wins in the past few days have also given us confidence and momentum for the games coming up. Nothing changes for us.
“We’ll be very diligent and professional in our preparation and approach.”
If you want to directly stream it: The FA Player
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
This time, however, City are in much finer form after a slump during October that also saw them be knocked out from the Champions League, and United may not be able to cope with the newfound form of Pauline Bremer and Ellen White's attacking partnership.