Millwall 0-2 Sheffield United: Blades put in professional performance at The Den

There was no cup upset at The Den on Saturday as Sheffield United put in a very professional performance to end Millwall's FA Cup run.

Team News

Gary Rowett was dealt an injury blow during the week with news that goalkeeper Frank Fielding is set for another period on the sidelines after picking up an injury during training. He named both James Brown and Billy Mitchell in the starting lineup for the hosts.

Chris Wilder named Phil Jagielka and Billy Sharp in the Blades side.

Story of the game

An early chance came the way of the hosts. Aiden O'Brien took down Jake Cooper's ball over the top of the Blades defence, he was able to use his body well to get away from Jagielka but then curled his shot straight at Dean Henderson.

It was Jagielka who had the best chance for the visitors in the first half. He headed wide after a superb delivery from Oliver Norwood.

The second half started in the same manner with both sides cancelling each other out for the most part.

That was until the 62nd minute. A rare piece of quality in the match. Mo Besic was allowed time and space on the edge of the box and curled home a beautiful effort into the top corner to give the visitors the lead with their first effort on target.

The visitors made it 2-0 with six minutes left. The hosts were pressing for an equaliser, the visitors broke and Norwood slotted home wonderfully from just outside the box to seal victory and progression for Wilder's team.

Takeaways

Clash of styles

It was certainly a game for the purists. The first half produced one shot on target. O'Brien's effort that was saved by Henderson. The two sides play very similar styles which led to most things each side did being cut out. Millwall stood strong in defence when the Blades had long spells of possession but for the most part they failed to trouble Lions stopper Bartosz Bialkowski.

Premier League quality told

The Blades have been impressive this season losing just twice on their travels and those defeats came at Manchester City and Liverpool. They managed four shots on target and two of them ended up in goals. That added quality was just something that Millwall couldn't match on the day.