Tranmere Rovers vs Manchester United Preview: Two teams in need of a win face off in the 4th round of the FA Cup

The FA Cup returns this weekend, as Tranmere Rovers hosts Manchester United on Sunday at Prenton Park in a 4th round tie.

The home side might be sat in the relegation zone of League 1, but that didn’t stop them from beating Premier League opposition during the week to get to this stage.

Up against Watford, Tranmere would take a surprise lead at the half hour mark when a shot from Emmanuel Monthe deflected into the back of the net.

The Hornets would eventually equalize in the 67th minute courtesy of another deflected goal, as Kaylen Hinds somehow managed to score from close range following a poorly defended corner.

90 minutes wasn’t enough to separate the two sides, so the game went into extra time. Tranmere would snatch a winner moments before the end of the opening half of extra time, with Paul Mullin heading home to send the League 1 side into the 4th round.

Watford may have rested plenty of starters, but it was still a night to remember for Rovers fans.

Manchester United, on the other hand, will quickly want to forget what happened on Wednesday night. The Red Devils were beaten by Burnley at Old Trafford, which might have been a new low for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

They started off slow, unable to break down a compact defensive side. Things only got worse minutes before halftime, as the Clarets opened the scoring through Chris Wood. A well-worked set piece got the ball into the area, and the striker made no mistake with the finish, volleying past David De Gea.

Instead of fighting back, the goal sunk United, who could not cope with the pressure put on them by supporters. That led to Burnley doubling their advantage, as Jay Rodriguez rifled a shot off the underside of the bar and into the back of the net.

The Old Trafford faithful had seen enough, leaving the stadium en masse way before fulltime. They didn’t miss much, as the Red Devils never really came close to coming back, and eventually picked up a fourth loss in seven games.

Last time out

Sunday will only be the second ever meeting between these two sides, with the first taking place all the way back in 1976.

That match was also in a cup competition, but instead of the FA Cup, it came in the second round of the then-named League Cup.

There was a gulf in class between the clubs at the time, but Tranmere fought hard to keep the game level going into the halftime break. However, the floodgates would eventually open, as the Red Devils ended up scoring five on the night.

It started when Gerry Daly broke the deadlock before Lou Macari made it two moments later. Stuart Pearson would be next to find the back of the net, and Gordon Hill did the same soon after. Daly would grab a brace to end the contest, booking United’s spot into the next round in some style.

Team news

Tranmere will be without the trio of Ollie Banks, Mark Ellis, and Evan Gumbs. However, Calum Woods was able to recover in time to come off the bench vs Watford and might be able to get some more minutes in at the weekend.

United will have at least one returning name to the team, as centerback Victor Lindelof has recovered from the illness that ruled him out of the Burnley game, and should feature on Sunday.

The same cannot be said for defender Axel Tuanzebe, who is still out for a few more weeks. Then there’s the lengthy list of long term absentees, with Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Marcos Rojo, and Scott McTominay all unavailable for the foreseeable future.

Predicted lineups

Tranmere Rovers: Davies, Caprice, Clarke, Monthe, Ridehalgh, Danns, Perkins, Morris, Jennings, Blackett-Taylor, Ferrier

Manchester United: Romero, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, Andreas, Mata, Lingard, James, Greenwood

What to watch for

A fanbase divided

A quick scroll through Twitter will show a number of accounts with the Tranmere Rovers logo as their profile picture. That might seem odd at first, but some would just assume it’s something done in unison by the supporters of the League 1 side.

However, at second glance, it becomes clear that those accounts actually belong to fans of Manchester United.

The reason for this is because these fans are rooting for Tranmere to beat their favorite club as that would surely be the final nail in the coffin for coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

More and more people have begun to turn on the Red Devils manager in recent weeks, with the loss versus Burnley serving as the straw that broke the metaphorical camel's back. They’ve realized that the club is going nowhere with Ole at the wheel, and the sooner he’s gone, the better it is for the Red Devils.

It’s a classic example of taking a short term loss that leads to a long term gain.

Things have turned ugly at Old Trafford, and there’s no better proof of that than seeing how many United fans have been forced to root against their own team.

The Red Devils are still heavy favorites, of course, but it’ll be incredibly interesting to see what happens if Tranmere manages to pull off the upset.