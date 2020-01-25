Nabil Bentaleb debut watch and how he has adapted since his Spurs departure

The on-loan Schalke 04 midfielder put in an industrial performance on his debut for Newcastle United.

The Algerian was tasked with recycling the ball and getting the ball from defence to attack swiftly.

He did this with minimum fuss as he also showcased his defensive side of the game-winning a number of tough tackles early on in the first half.

Managing the game

However, despite being given the licence to roam forward at Tottenham Hotspur and Schalke Steve Bruce seems to want Nabil Bentaleb to general the midfield with his passing ability.

He kept the game ticking over in midfield not trying any Hollywood balls, just doing the simple stuff which freed up Sean Longstaff to advance further forward.

He did show a great knowledge of reading the game as he seemed to know when to trigger a press for the rest of the team which often proved to be fruitful in winning the ball back in the Oxford United half.

Advanced role suiting the debutant

Bentaleb was playing with more of an eye for going forward when he emerged for the second half having a few shots from outside the area and playing in Oxford's half a lot more.

This may have been something the whole side were instructed to do but it was a significant change from Bentaleb's first-half performance where he did not really venture over the halfway line too often.

This seemed to bring out a better side to the Algerian who offered more in the way of advanced forward passes and often found himself in yards of space in the centre of the pitch.

He was replaced on the 80th minute having done nothing wrong to warrant a starting place in the next game having outshone Longstaff in the centre of midfield.

He protected the Magpies' defence well and was able to pick up a lot of second balls when things were getting scrappy.

It seems like Newcastle have a good player on their hands if Bruce can find his best position then he could be the player that creates and ignites more attacks for a rather toothless Newcastle front line.