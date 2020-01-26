Four players for Norwich to target before Deadline Day

The next few months are likely to prove pivotal to the short-term fortune of Norwich City. Daniel Farke has suggested they need 'a little miracle' to stay in the Premier League? Can they achieve the improbable?

But if they were to be relegated, could the Canaries maintain a squad capable of competing in the Championship next season with Premier League clubs sniffing around their top talent?

We take a look at a quartet of players who could be ready for a relegation scrap over the next four months but may also stabilise the Canaries if they are to fall through the trap door...

Robin Knoche

Probably the most unfamiliar name on the list for Premier League fans, central defender Robin Knoche has been a stalwart of VfL Wolfsburg, progressing through their youth ranks, second team and then featuring in almost 200 matches for the first time since 2011.

Despite securing Bundesliga survival in the final game of the 2017-18 season, Knoche has been in and out of the team in recent months and now only has six months left on his contract.

Meanwhile, Norwich have struggled for fit defenders all season with Christoph Zimmermann, Ben Godfrey and Grant Hanley experiencing various injuries throughout the campaign.

The worst defensive record in the league, Norwich need an experienced head to plug the gaps and we all know how Farke enjoys an import from his homeland...

Omar Elabdellaoui

Norwich currently boast one of the most talented right-backs in the Premier League but he has been heavily linked with a move away, a very probable proposition if the Canaries are to relegated.

Whilst the adaptable Sam Byram has ousted Jamal Lewis at left-back in recent weeks, the former West Ham man has appeared shaky and may not be the ideal option as a replacement for Max Aarons if required.

Norwegian international, Omar Elabdellaoui has an experienced head and also vague experience of the English game after a short-term loan with Hull and progressing through the Man City academy.

Now 28, Elabdellaoui can play further forward and is a steady hand in an Olympiacos defence where he has played over 100 league games - helping keep seven clean sheets in his last eight matches.

Nampalys Mendy

With so many central midfielders on their books, Norwich may have to offload one or two before another engine room player comes in. But they desperately need a tackler in midfield.

Too often this season, Norwich have been out-fought and out-thought in midfield, despite playing with a quintet in the middle third of the pitch.

Nampalys Mendy has often been compared to Claude Makelele, able to break up play and tidy in possession. After biding his time to break into the first team at Leicester following an impressive six seasons in France, Mendy was a regular last season.

But this term he has only completed 272 minutes under Brendan Rogers and again only has six months left on his contract, whilst the Foxes have been linked with a move for Ibrahima Diallo from Brest. Real Betis are also believed to be interested in his services.

Nakhi Wells

Still a Burnley player despite a torrid spell in Lancashire, Nakhi Wells is currently one of the hottest prospects in the January transfer window with 15 goals in 29 games this season on loan at QPR, including six in his last four.

Norwich have been heavily reliant on the goals of Teemu Pukki this season who is expected to be on the radar of many vultures if the Canaries do get relegated.

With Josip Drmic failing to make an impact in the league this season and FA Cup hat-trick hero Adam Idah still only 18, Wells would provide healthy competition in a Norwich side that can create chances with a creative attacking midfield.

Bristol City appear to be leading the chase for Wells' services, but a proven goalscorer at Championship level, he should be on the radar of the team in yellow and green.

Any movement?

But, despite being linked with FC Dudelange winger Danel Sinani, who is also out of contract in the summer, Farke has played down any movement this week.

He told Sky Sports this weekend: "I can't predict what will happen but realistically I don't expect any business because we don't have the money to spend in order to bring in quality players.

We don't just need more bodies, we need players who can really help us to improve. Players are costly anyway but in the January transfer window it is even more complicated."