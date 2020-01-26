Team GB women's football team: What is going on?

After the Lionesses finished third at the 2019 Women's World Cup Team GB automatically get a women's football team at Tokyo 2020.

All the home nations have agreed to allow their players to be picked and represent Team GB if they make the final 18 squad.

Phil Neville will be the manager at this summer's Olympic games so he will have the difficult task of selecting 18 players from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The last time they had a team at the Olympics was under Hope Powell at London 2012 and that squad included 16 English players and two Scottish players.

This highlights one of the key reasons as to why there was no team in Brazil 2016 as the home nations felt they were not being fairly represented.

What will be different

With a hectic schedule for the Lionesses coming up as they look to defend their Shebelieves Cup title in March it does not give Neville a lot of time to prepare.

As it stands there are no friendlies organised as Neville would have just 30 days to prepare his side for a different kind of competition which very few would have experienced before.

To get a good idea of who will be in his final squad Neville has been attending WSL games and training sessions this season to scout his potential squad players.

Neville has also spoken to Great Britain's hockey team who are gold medalists about the Olympic village and what it is like to live there.

Potential candidates

From the 2012 squad, it is only Steph Houghton Karen Bardsley, Jill Scott, Ellen White and Kim Litlle who would be in contention to be selected.

They are three of England's best players and one of the best in the WSL in Little so it is likely they will be selected for their quality and experience.

Unlike when the men's team appeared at the 2012 Olympics it was an under 23's squad predominantly there are no such requirements in the women's team.

Any of the players from 2019 Lionesses World Cup squad could be picked as well as players such as Chloe Kelly, Jordan Nobbs, Beth England and Katie Zelem who have put in great performances this season.

It is a possibility Neville would give players like Kelly, England and Zelem a chance with many players needing/wanting a rest after a tough season as well as the Shebelieves Cup.

However, there are many players from the other home nations who could make a strong case to be in the squad.

Non-English candidates

Scotland performed well at the World Cup and players such as Little, Caroline Weir, Lisa Evans, Erin Cuthbert and Jamie-Lee Nappier may force their way into Neville's final 18.

Sophie Ingle is starting regularly for Chelsea and scored a stunning goal against Arsenal last week and will fancy her chances of making the cut.

As well as Wales' most capped player Jess Fishlock, may fancy he chances after making her return from a long-term injury.

It is with Northern Ireland where Neville may struggle to fit players into the squad, just because of the amount of quality from England, Wales and Scotland dominating the WSL.

This is before you think about Nikita Parris, Alex Greenwood and Lucy Bronze who are out in France playing for Lyon, the best club side in the world, so they would think they are front runners for a spot.

What does Neville think of it

Neville recently guided the Lionesses to a third-place finish last summer and won numerous medals with Manchester United but this seems like one of the proudest moments of his career.

He told the BBC: "I was at the BOA (British Olympic Association) the other day and you associate the Olympics with athletics and swimming and cycling.

"But when we went in there and saw all the medals, Katherine Grainger, Steve Redgrave - I would say it's probably bigger than the World Cup in terms of the global scale

"It's bigger than the World Cup in England in terms of normal society. It really hits home to you the chats that I've had with the BOA, it's a different level."