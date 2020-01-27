Women's FA Cup Round 5: Draw in full, round dates, ones to watch

The fixtures for the fifth round of the Women's FA Cup were drawn on Monday 27th January and was conducted by Sue Smith and Rachel Brown-Finnis. Round 5 matches are set to be played on the weekend of Sunday 16th February with kickoffs scheduled preliminarily at 13:00pm (subject to matches being moved or televised).

The eyes of all clubs still in the competition will be fixated on the final at Wembley which is now only three wins away. The final will be contested on the ninth of may, with a large crowd expected due to ticket prices being only £15 for Adults and £5 for concessions in a year that has already seen record breaking attendances across domestic leagues and international football across the globe.

Ones to watch

Ipswich Town will be on the eyes of many. The fourth tier side are the lowest ranked club still in the competition after defeating Huddersfield Town 4-0 at the weekend and draw in large attendances at the Goldstar Ground bolstered by their supporters' group 'Tractor girls on tour'. The East-Anglian club will travel up north to play current holders Manchester City

Current title holders Manchester City will are the host in what looks it will be one of the biggest games in the round. It will be interesting what advancements will be made off the pitch and who will be in the dugout for the game against Ipswich, with current manager Nick Cushing set to depart for New York City FC after the club's upcoming game at home to Arsenal this Sunday.

In other ties to watch out for, Tottenham travel to Coventry, Reading travel north to Leicester, Birmingham travel to Sunderland

Full draw