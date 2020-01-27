Arsenal Women vs Manchester City Women Conti Cup preview: Cushing hoping to end how he started

Arsenal host Manchester City at Meadow Park for the Continental Cup semifinals, a replay of last year's final where City took home the trophy after winning 4-2 on penalties.

Since its introduction eight years ago in 2011, Arsenal have won the Cup five times where City have won it three.

Nick Cushing will hope to leave City in the Conti Cup final as one of his final achievements with the club, as he departs City to join MLS team New York City FC in the coming week.

His club of six years will certainly have an extra push on this occasion as the Conti Cup was the first trophy Cushing won with the club in 2014, during his first season in charge, after defeating Arsenal in the final 1-0.

The final four teams of the 2018-19 Conti Cup has repeated itself this year, with Chelsea and Manchester United also clashing this Wednesday at Leigh Sport Village.

Last campaign saw Chelsea fall 0-2 to City and the Gunners overcame United 2-1 in the semifinals, but this year both sides have potential to become the newest side to lift the cup.

This is the first of two encounters for title race rivals in a span of five days. While Arsenal host their Conti Cup clash, City will host the North Londoners on Sunday for pivotal WSL match.

Last time out

City were on a four game winning streak and had yet to concede at the start of this WSL season, but Vivianne Miedema put an end to that.

In late October, the Netherlands top goal scorer put one past Ellie Roebuck in the 43rd minute at Meadow Park.

A perfectly weighted pass from Kim Little threaded through defenders, that gave Steph Houghton and Roebuck nothing to do against Miedema.

Ellen White was just getting out of injury and only saw the last 30 minutes of this match.

England's star striker has been nothing but clinical since she has been in full form with seven goals in 12 matches in all competitions so far.

Where Miedema has yet to score in 2020 after five matches played.

Joe Montemurro has won all his three matches against City since taking charge of Arsenal little over two years ago.

When and where

The match is taking place at Meadow Park in Borehamwood at 19:30 GMT and tickets are available at the stadium. There will also be a stream available on the FA Player.