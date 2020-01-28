Wells future unclear after recall

Nahki Wells has been recalled from his loan spell at Queens Park Rangers in a move that has reminded Burnley fans that they are actually a part of this January transfer window!

The Clarets have struggled to bring in fresh faces and manager Sean Dyche has been downplaying any rumours that have been thrown his way. It is the time of the month that brings some clubs cheer, however, for Burnley, it often proves difficult to operate within their strict wage parameters.

Wells has 13 goals in 26 EFL Championship appearances, averaging an impressive one goal for every two matches, and six of those 26 appearances were from the bench. The striker never played more than 10 minutes of a single Premier League match during his first season at Turf Moor and was then shipped out on loan to QPR in 2018. He had been with the London club ever since. Now, the Clarets have pulled the plug on the arrangement and this could be down to several reasons.

Added firepower

This is somewhat unrealistic but it cannot be denied that Wells’ goal-scoring antics have been good. QPR were sorry to see him leave. The Clarets have gone through spells where their front-men have struggled to find the net and Wells would represent a very cost-effective alternative.

Shop window

Wells has made a big impact with QPR and the Rs haven’t had to pay anything for those services beyond wages. After one-and-a-half seasons, Burnley would be within their rights to ask for an outright payment. Otherwise, they risk losing the 29-year-old on a free transfer. QPR will want to acquire his services but the Clarets will hope that the interest of other Championship clubs will cause an increase in his market value.

Burnley Express sports editor Chris Boden has tweeted that no clubs are close to meeting Burnley’s £5-million asking price. Those reports suggest that it may be a different forward who is looking to be sold.

Be the back-up for Vydra

Rumour mill veteran Alan Nixon has tweeted that Matej Vydra has been attracting clubs in Russia and that the player would be keen to move.

The Czech Republic international arrived in East Lancashire for £11-million but has only started three Premier League matches in almost 18 months, the last of those being in September 2018! Vydra came with a lot of promise but never won over the man who signed him. Still, he has recognisable talent and talent sells.

He will command more money than Wells because of his pedigree. Despite not necessarily succeeding in the Premier League, Vydra was consistently one of the Championship’s best players and has international recognition with his country. While the Clarets would be unlikely to recoup the full amount that they initially shelled out for him, they are likely to get more money from his sale than they would do with Wells.

Selling Vydra would leave Burnley a little light on striking options, especially with Ashley Barnes still out with injury. Therefore, the return of Wells would be an efficient way of dealing with the problem. He would be unlikely to rack up many minutes, however, he would ensure that squad depth was not taking a hit for the sake of a quick cash injection.

Brownhill deal

The Clarets have been chasing Josh Brownhill for some time according to the Daily Mail . The Bristol City midfielder would help add some much needed competition to central-midfield; Danny Drinkwater had been signed on loan but failed to impress Dyche and was returned to Chelsea as soon as January arrived.

Football Insider believe that Burnley were unwilling to meet Bristol City’s asking price for Brownhill but could come up with an alternative package involving Wells. The deal would be a player-plus-cash agreement. The Robins are only three points shy of a play-off position and they have a game in hand, though, they are in need of a goal-getter. Famara Diedhiou is their top scorer with just nine goals.

The Burnley board will hope that City’s desire for goals will compliment their own ambition to strengthen in the middle of the park.

Business decision

Irrespective of which way this narrative unfolds, it is highly unlikely that recalling Wells was a move that had the player’s best interests at heart. The decision appears to be financially motivated in some capacity but it remains unclear which path Wells will be sent down.