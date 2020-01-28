West Ham United vs Liverpool Preview: Can Reds get past struggling Irons?

Liverpool continue their pursuit of the Premier League with a midweek trip to West Ham United.

The Reds have a chance to go 19 points clear at the top of the table, with this fixture their game in hand following their efforts in the Club World Cup in December.

Following a disappointing draw to League One side Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup, the Reds will be looking to get back to winning ways. The majority of the first team was rested for their FA Cup tie so should be nicely refreshed and ready to go again.

West Ham will also be looking to bounce back, with a 1-0 defeat to West Brom in the FA Cup at the hands of former manager, Slaven Bilic.

The last time these two met, West Ham were the superior side and were unlucky to draw the game 1-1 with the Reds.

Form

Other than a poor performance in the FA Cup on Sunday, Liverpool have been sublime this season. Taking 67 points from a possible 69, the Reds have been near faultless so far.

West Ham, on the other hand, are a team in deep trouble.

Currently sat in 17th place, the Irons stay out of the relegation zone merely by a better goal difference to 18th place Bournemouth. Three defeats in the last five games have left the London side miles adrift of where they should be.

£45million summer signing Sebastien Haller only has six goals to his name in the Premier League and has left fans frustrated with his performances.

But that has been the story of West Ham this season. A club with a lot of optimism about competing for a European spot have suddenly found themselves buried in a relegation battle.

New manager David Moyes re-signed for West Ham at the end of December in a bid to keep them in the Premier League.

His defensive tactics should make him an ideal manager to instill an organisation and hunger into a team lacking both.

However, the former Everton manager has too struggled to steady the ship, a ship that is quickly sinking.

Moyes will need his team to be at their best to stand any chance of a result against Liverpool.

Team news

Liverpool will be without Sadio Mane, who picked up a hamstring injury against Wolves. Mane will miss this fixture and Saturday’s game against Southampton.

This provides an opportunity to a number of players who will be tasked with filling the void of the Senegalese forward.

Divok Origi would be the obvious choice to slot in at left wing. However, a disappointing performance against Shrewsbury could see him lose his spot.

January signing Takumi Minamino could be next in line to play. The Japanese forward is still adapting to Liverpool’s style of play and has often been used in the centre-forward role. This could see Roberto Firmino play on the left wing.

Naby Keita has recovered from his injury and has impressed when playing this season. With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain playing 20 minutes in the FA Cup, he could be rested for this game, with Keita replacing him.

Adam Lallana should also be fit after having a virus and could feature.

Joel Matip and Fabinho both returned to action in the FA Cup. However two lacklustre performances will likely see them on the bench.

As for West Ham, they have been dealt some positive injury news.

Lukasz Fabianski and Robert Snodgrass could both be fit for the game. Both have trained and Moyes will have to make his decision on the day of the game.

Michail Antonio and Angelo Ogbonna should be fit as they played 45 minutes in the FA Cup.

Antonio is a vital player for West Ham and fantastic at linking the midfield and Haller together. The Hammers will be considerably stronger should he be deemed fit enough to play.

The only players they will be without are Ryan Fredericks, Arthur Masuaku, Andriy Yarmolenko and Felipe Anderson.