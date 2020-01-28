Opinion: FA Cup team selection shows Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is just trying to save his own skin at Old Trafford

When Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was named as the permanent manager of Manchester United, it seemed the plan was to build towards the future.

He had put his faith in the youth during his time as interim boss, and was rewarded for it as the Red Devils went on a lengthy winning streak. A plan was put in place for Solskjaer to lead the team forward, with everyone at Old Trafford ready to sacrifice some short term losses for long term gains.

That’s not what has happened since, however. The emphasis is now on the present day, especially for Solskjaer. Poor performances have led to pressure being put on the manager, and his new goal has become keeping his job for as long as possible.

For United, this situation is potentially very damaging, and will only hurt the club more the longer it goes on.

True intentions on show

This was all proven on Sunday afternoon when the Red Devils took on League 1 side Tranmere Rovers in the 4th round of the FA Cup.

Taking place at Prenton Park, the pitch was an absolute mess, with bumps and holes all over. There had been a game there only three days prior when Tranmere beat Watford, and the grass hadn’t recovered in time.

Not only would this make it harder for United to play possession football, but it also increased the chances of someone getting injured. When the field is uneven, it becomes much more likely that someone lands the wrong way or falls awkwardly.

With the number of injuries the club were already dealing with, many assumed Solskjaer would keep some crucial players on the bench to avoid risking further damage.

Instead, he named a first-choice starting lineup. Fans quickly realized the reason why, as it became apparent as Solskjaer desperately wanted to win this game no matter what.

Already on the hot seat, an embarrassing loss to lower league opposition would have surely led to his removal. He couldn’t take that chance, using everyone at his disposal to get the job done.

It wasn’t even necessary, as the Red Devils won with incredible ease, and probably would have done the same no matter who was playing.

A safety risk

It wasn’t the first time Solskjaer put his players in danger.

There’s been a disturbing trend starting to develop at Old Trafford, with United often rushing back those who have only recently returned from injury.

Paul Pogba was the first example of this. He was only supposed to make a cameo appearance versus Rochdale in the Carabao Cup back in September.

However, since United couldn’t put the game to bed early on, the Frenchman was forced to play the full 90. Pogba eventually re-aggravated his ankle injury in the process, and has only featured for a few games ever since.

The same thing nearly happened to Harry Maguire. He picked up a knock when the Red Devils took on Wolves in an FA Cup 3rd round replay, but was kept on the field even though he was clearly struggling.

Sure, the world’s most expensive centerback helped Solskjaer pick up the win on that day, but he missed the following Manchester Derby as a result, which proved to be crucial.

The worst instance of this was Marcus Rashford, who might miss the rest of the season after he was forced back onto the field way too soon. After playing on a weekly basis for an extended period of time, it was clear the player needed a rest.

It seemed he was going to get that in the original FA Cup contest versus Wolves, but Solskjaer changed his mind, subbing him on when United needed a goal. Rashford didn’t last long, and had to be taken off after damaging his back even more. Now, he’ll likely be out for the remainder of the campaign, which could cost him a spot in the England team ahead of Euro 2020.

The only difference on Sunday was that Solskjaer got lucky, as someone else could’ve easily gotten injured on that woeful Prenton Park pitch.

Empty promises

It’s not like he didn’t have a number of youngsters ready for their chance in the first team.

When United let plenty of players go this offseason without replacing them, Solskjaer was quick to point out the most recent crop of academy graduates coming up through the youth system. He constantly praised the likes of Mason Greenwood, Angel Gomes, and Tahith Chong, and promised them plenty of gametime in the upcoming season.

Things have gone well for Greenwood, sure, but it’s not been the same story for Chong and Gomes. The pair haven’t been given enough chances in the team, and could very well leave the club in the summer, if not sooner.

Sunday would’ve been a great time to see at least one of them start, but that wasn’t to be, as the more experienced Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira got the nod instead. Chong came on at half when the score was already 5-0, while Gomes couldn’t even make the bench.

When the going gets tough, Solskjaer will always turn to the older players in the team because he feels they’ll help him get the win on the day. It might work for now, but it’ll eventually drive away the talented youngsters at Old Trafford.

Delaying the inevitable?

He’s not out of the woods quite yet, as Solskjaer could still find himself fired by the end of the week.

Wednesday will see the second leg of United’s Carabao Cup semifinal tie versus rivals Manchester City, who take a 3-1 lead back home to the Etihad Stadium. There’s little reason to believe the Red Devils will pull off a comeback on the night, so that would take away their best chance at a trophy this season.

Then United return to Old Trafford at the weekend, taking on a Wolves team that have constantly caused them problems in the past. It will be a close contest, and a bit of pressure might be all it takes for the home side to collapse once again in front of their supporters.

With the Red Devils off the following week, it would be the perfect time to make a coaching change if results don’t improve.

Solskjaer might have made sure to save his job for now, but it might just be a matter of time before his short term thinking costs him and the team in the future.