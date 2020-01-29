Manchester City 0-1 Manchester United: Guardiola heads to third EFL Cup final thanks to first leg goals

Nemanja Matic scored with Manchester United's only shot of the game but was sent off in the second half as rivals Manchester City reached a third consecutive EFL Cup final.

A 3-1 first-leg lead saw Pep Guardiola's side through at a tense Etihad Stadium where the Citizens rarely convinced and frequently missed chances to kill the tie off.

United had announced the signing of Portuguese attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes before kick-off. Their second-half performance was evidence of exactly why they had to spend €55m on such a player.

City now play Aston Villa in the final at Wembley on March 1.

Story of the match

David de Gea made more crucial saves than Mason Greenwood had touches in the opening 20 minutes. That told a story.

The Spaniard, who has been in questionable form over the last 18 months, was in superb form and had to be to deny Sergio Aguero. First it was a header from the City striker, stooping low to meet a cross that had evaded Luke Shaw. De Gea stretched low and tipped it past his right post.

A minute later, as City's dominance began to convert to chances, Mahrez slashed in a shot from the right. De Gea saved superbly and the follow-up deflected wide. Sterling was felled in the area, but both the referee and VAR decided it was a coming together rather than anything malicious from Maguire.

De Gea's third triumph, beating Greenwood's two touches in the first 17 minutes, saw him reach into the corner. Aguero had miscontrolled a pass but, bouncing off his teammate, collected it once more. He moved across the area, teasing the shot before unleashing a fine effort that required De Gea's best to match it.

De Bruyne saw a shot rise over the crossbar with 23 minutes gone and a perfectly-timed, clean tackle from Maguire stopped Raheem Sterling from putting City in front at home.

For all of those chances and the incessant pressure, it was United who led. Their first shot was the opening goal, a trait common to this side when they play away at top sides. As Fred's free-kick was headed out, Matic thumped in the loose ball, connecting beautifully as it bounced up slightly.

United's performance suddenly changed, buoyed by a fortunate lead. An already quiet Etihad, which had responded to Pep Guardiola's pre-match rallying cry at kick-off but no further, dropped into silence. For United, a long way to go.

That march to a famous comeback could have continued had Harry Maguire headed home. Three minutes after the break, he connected with a Lingard free-kick, getting above his marker. His effort whooshed over the crossbar.

And moments like that allowed City back into a second half which United had started well. Dan James had replaced Mason Greenwood and Solskjaer frantically gestured on the touchline as his players failed to play James in. City gifted away possession on numerous occasions.

Despite that, the inability of Fred and Matic to really create, Lingard to keep possession and Lindelof to defend adequately left United on the backfoot very quickly. Lingard soon paid for it, replaced by Andreas Pereira.

Before that, Sterling had missed the opportunity to give City an almost unassailable lead in the tie. As he dithered while one-v-one against De Gea, United recovered and the Englishman eventually fired over, leaving Guardiola's head in his hands.

United's second half showed the desperate need for a new creative force in midfield. The club have announced the imminent signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Clube de Portugal. In theory, that will be a big addition. But expensive signings haven't often worked at Old Trafford.

While Pereira replaced Lingard for United, City brought one of the Premier League's greats in David Silva. The stark difference between the two squads, despite similar transfer outlays, is notable.

City's pressure ramped up, with United still needing a goal to force extra-time. Kyle Walker thumped a long-range effort at De Gea, who did well to palm it away. Maguire, consistent with United's tactic of playing out of the back, passed the ball straight into City feet. A mindblowing decision to leave the shot, play it back to Gundogan allowed Maguire to recover and United to survive.

A second yellow for Matic gave City a crucial man advantage in the final quarter of an hour. They should have been leading already. This presented yet another opportunity to do so.

Juan Mata replaced Shaw for United as hope drained from the club's away support. Tension in the home fans remained. That briefly stopped when Aguero finally finished past De Gea but for the second time in the match, the linesmen raised his flag having previously denied Sterling of an equaliser.

United improved although their 10 men struggled with City's counter-attacks.

Takeaways from the match

Manchester United are in desperate need of Bruno Fernandes

It could have been someone else, but Bruno Fernandes is the man United have signed and they were right to. The side lacks any creativity and, without Marcus Rashford, cannot rely on one individual to change the game.

Matic's goal came from a loose ball after a free-kick. United created no other opportunities despite City regularly giving them the ball in the second half.

Fernandes will replace Lingard or Pereira in the starting line-up and may finally give United some technical ability and creativity in the final third.

City remain seriously shakey

This was not a performance to inspire. City have gone through but only via their first leg victory. Possession was lost far too often, especially in the second half, and chances were missed regularly.

Pep Guardiola spent much of the match with his head in his hands and it's the second time his team have been beaten by United at the Etihad this season. The noise of the City fans is irrelevant to that and his team must improve in the second half of the season.