Solskjaer hints at possible striker signing for Manchester United as he yearns for a pure goalscorer 

Manchester United could continue late activity in the transfer market as the Reds look to sign a striker, possibly on a six-month loan deal.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemed to indicate something was possible as he spoke to reporters, including VAVEL UK, after his side's 1-0 away win at Manchester City.

The Norwegian coach also seemed to direct some not-so-subtle criticism at current main striker Anthony Martial.

Solskjaer was pleased by the progress his side is showing, even though United have been inconsistent throughout the season.

Solskjaer: United need more goalscorers in team

Martial scored against Tranmere Rovers last weekend but couldn't find the net against City in a quiet display where Nemanja Matic popped up with the crucial first-half goal.

"We need more goalscorers," Solskjaer said.

"We need more goals. We need someone who wants to break their nose to score a goal, or their toe."

Martial can be a glorious player to watch but too often sees games move past him. The same was true of 18-year-old Mason Greenwood at the Etihad.

"I never accept players not wanting to score goals, and easy goals. They are easy goals when you make the right movements," Solskjaer continued.

"So I’m going to work with them, and work and work."

Marcus Rashford has been a notable absence in recent weeks and he's been a big miss, having scored 19 goals this campaign. He's come on leaps and bounds under Solskjaer's management. At times, especially when playing alongside Rashford, Martial has looked a fearsome prospect. But playing as the side's main forward without Rashford's support, he's not impressed.

Asked about the possibility of a short-term signing to boost United's options in that central striking position, Solskjaer paused for a few seconds before a brief smile.

Solskjaer coy on more transfer activity

"I’m not sure," he said, still smiling.

"I know that we need more goals. I know if we get Bruno [Fernandes] over the line we’ve got a boy who’s going to score and create.

"Let’s talk on Friday."

United have reached an agreement with Sporting Clube de Portugal to sign Bruno Fernandes and the Portuguese midfielder will undergo a medical tomorrow.

He'll be a serious improvement in attacking midfielder where Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Andreas Pereira have all underwhelmed. Martial could benefit from Fernandes' arrival. He needs more touches on the ball and needs someone to find him when he does make the right movements.

Solskjaer hails United's improvement

Solskjaer was also keen to pay tribute to his side's improvement over the season.

"We know that it’s going to be inconsistent while we’re building. But it [two wins at City in six weeks] shows how good we can be," Solskjaer explained.

"Yes, we want to eradicate those defeats. Everyone who is watching us can see what we’re trying to do. We’ll add players. Today the quality wasn’t there but the attitude.

"We couldn’t create those chances, those moments. We’re going to get there, no doubt, but these players are learning."