Wells and Brownhill set to swap sides

Bristol City are set to sign Burnley striker Nahki Wells with Josh Brownhill heading the other way, according to the Bristol Post .

Wells has fired home 13 EFL Championship goals in just 20 starts for Queens Park Rangers this season. The Londoners were keen to retain his services but were ultimately priced out of the situation.

It was revealed in an earlier VAVEL piece that a player-plus-cash deal was on the cards and it seems the two clubs have veered down this road.

The Clarets will be easy negotiators for the Robins if the Robins can compromise with the Clarets. City are in dire need of a goal-scorer and see Wells as the answer to their problems.

Meanwhile, Burnley want some midfield depth and like the look of Brownhill.

Negotiation

The Bristol Post also reports that the club are eager to offload Brownhill before his release clause, believed to be £7-million, activates in the summer.

Earlier reports from the same source had claimed that Burnley were unwilling to meet their £10-million asking price but the East Lancashire based club may have acquired him more cheaply; the proposed fee is believed to be around the £9-million mark.

As captain of the club, Brownhill will be another leader for the Burnley dressing room to count upon. Every team needs players who will not shy away and Brownhill is exactly that type of character.

He is a bit of an all-rounder with WhoScored noting his solid technical and combative qualities. A fresh face is exactly what the Burnley midfield needs right now.

Jack Cork and Ashley Westwood have run their feet into the ground for the cause but they need someone else to help carry the can.

Frustration

It puts the potential sale of Matej Vydra on hold. Burnley’s out-of-favour front-man was being chased by City, Nottingham Forest and West Bromwich Albion but, with Wells set to depart, it would leave Sean Dyche with just two fit strikers.

Vydra is desperate for some regular football with Euro 2020 less than six months away; it remains to be seen whether the club will sanction his sale given the recent developments with Wells.

Tactical transfers

Burnley are notorious for struggling in transfer windows but look to have sealed an important deal late on.

They have used another club's interest in their player to swoop in on one of their own targets. In this instance, they had a good hand and look to have played it well.

City, too, were able to steal a march on Championship rivals to finally get themselves a striker.