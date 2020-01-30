Sheffield United sign highly touted midfielder Sander Berge

Sheffield United have arguably pulled off the biggest signing of the January transfer window so far, as the club announced the acquisition of midfielder Sander Berge from Belgian League side KRC Genk on Thursday afternoon.

The exact details of the fee have yet to be made public, but the Blades have stated that it is a club record-breaking one. The Norwegian is under contract for four-and-a-half years, which will keep him at Bramall Lane until 2024.

Statement of intent

Only 21-years-old, Berge has already gained plenty of experience in his relatively short career. He has made 20 appearances for his country at the international stage, helping Norway finish 3rd in their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

He’s also played at the highest level of club football, featuring for Genk in the Champions League this season.

Berge had become one of the most exciting young players in the world, with a number of top clubs looking to bring him in this winter. However, it would be Sheffield United who managed to get the deal done, showcasing their ambitions for the future.

After all but clinching Premier League safety this campaign, the Blades are now looking towards securing European football for next year.

Currently sat in 8th place in the league standings, United are only one point behind 5th, and seven behind 4th place Chelsea.

Now, with Berge coming into the team, their chances of finishing off this campaign strong have shot up exponentially.

Wilder reacts

"The board have really backed us in this window to bring in players of the quality of Sander. He fits the bill in so many ways,” said United manager Chris Wilder to the club's media team.

"Sander is someone we have known about for quite a while now. We have tracked him over a sustained period of time, he was a player we highlighted as someone who could come in and really improve us and we are thrilled he's agreed to come here.”

"When we sat down with Sander it was clear that he was really excited about coming here and that was great to see,” said Wilder.

“I think this signing just shows how far we have come in a short space of time, that we are now attracting the likes of Sander to the football club. It's a brilliant signing for us."

What Berge brings to the table

Mainly used as a deep-lying midfielder, Berge is incredibly well-rounded. He excels defensively, able to win the ball back with a well-timed tackle or man-mark an opposing attacker out of the game.

The Norwegian can also venture forward if need be. He is able to pick out a pass in the final third or finish off a chance himself, proven by his four-goal tally so far this season.

Berge has almost got everything you would need in a player, and give Wilder plenty of options in terms of team selection.

He likely won’t feature this weekend when the Blades take on Crystal Palace, but it should only be a matter of time until Berge makes his club debut and gets to show why his signing is such a big deal.