Daniel Podence on Wolves move: "A dream come true."
(Photo by LOUISA GOULIAMAKI / AFP) (Photo credit should read LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Wolves have paid a fee of £17m to secure the services of Daniel Podence on a four-and-a-half-year deal. The winger joins from Olympiacos after a two-year spell in Greece.

“That was one of reasons I chose Wolverhampton. Of course, I spoke with Rui [Patricio], but I also know Ruben [Neves], [Diogo] Jota and [Joao] Moutinho very well.

“I think that’s going to be a big help for me which is challenging and it’s really good to have well-known faces around."

