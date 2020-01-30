Daniel Podence on Wolves move: "A dream come true."

Wolves have paid a fee of £17m to secure the services of Daniel Podence on a four-and-a-half-year deal. The winger joins from Olympiacos after a two-year spell in Greece.

✍️ P O D E N C E I S H E R E pic.twitter.com/9IezCGBDgo — Wolves (@Wolves) January 30, 2020

“First of all, thank you for the several support messages I’ve been getting. I can describe myself as a fast, virtuoso and objective player, said Podence.

"A childhood dream"

“I’m very excited. It was always a childhood dream of mine to play in the Premier League and I look at this achievement as a dream come true."

Reuniting with former teammates also had an influence in making his decision easier as he describes this will be a "big help for me to adapt to English football."

“That was one of reasons I chose Wolverhampton. Of course, I spoke with Rui [Patricio], but I also know Ruben [Neves], [Diogo] Jota and [Joao] Moutinho very well.

“I think that’s going to be a big help for me which is challenging and it’s really good to have well-known faces around."

While at The Red-Whites, he featured in 27 competitive games for the unbeaten Greek Super League leaders this term, while registering two goals in the Champions League.

He started his youth career in Primeira Liga's outfit Beleneneses where he spent two years, then moved to Sporting CP academy system who is responsible for Rui Patricio and Joao Moutinho. He continuously impressed at the Green and Whites and quickly asserted a place in Sporting B.

Skilful player & what he can offer:

The youngster can play on either flank, providing a fresh attacking option for Nuno Espirito Santo.

Podence can also be used as a striker, he was given his debut for Sporting's first team in December 2014 where he made 40 appearances before joining the Greek team, 18 months ago.

The 24-year-old proved be a key player for Pedro Martins' side, claiming five goals and the same assists, one of those came in European game against Tottenham Hotspur in a 2-2 draw in the group stages of the Champions League.

Podence has also represented his country at five different youth levels - including the under-21s where he shared the pitch with fellow teammates, Ruben Neves and Diogo Jota.

Moving to Molineux he will encounter former Sporting teammate Patricio. They will link up in training ahead of this weekend's Premier League fixture against Manchester United, scheduled for Saturday, February 1.