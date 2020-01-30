Manchester City Women will look for revenge against Arsenal in four days time

Manchester City have not beaten Arsenal since last year's Continental Cup final and have played three matches since, but the next chance for City to redeem themselves comes just at four days time.

Nick Cushing didn't get his team in the Cup final, but City have the chance to turn the score around and send off their manager of 6 years with a victory on Sunday as he departs the coming week to New York City FC.

The clash on Sunday is pivotal to the WSL title race as the two sides are levelled in points at the top of the table with just goal difference giving City the advantage. Chelsea sit just one point off in third.

Arsenal have been to all but one Conti Cup final since the tournament's introduction in 2011.

Chelsea overcame Manchester United 1-0 at Leigh Sports Village in the other semifinal with a Maren Mjelde goal in the 72nd minute and the Gunners will now face Chelsea at the City Ground in Nottingham on the 29 of February.

Story of the match

Vivianne Miedema ended her goal drought in the new year and put the first past Ellie Roebuck just seven minutes in after a defensive mistake from Gemma Bonner was caught by Beth Mead.

At the stroke of half time Danielle Van de Donk solidified the Gunner's lead. A left footed shot from the edge of the box saw Roebuck complicate herself and watched in horror as the ball slipped from her hands and under her legs to the back of the net.

The City keeper has been exceptional this season with one of the highest save percentages in the league and despite this slip, Roebuck made crucial saves in front of net denying the likes of Miedema to keep her side in the match.

There was almost equal possession, but minimal dangerous chances were created overall. The home side definitely had the edge over their visitors as they came out ready and executed their gameplan to stop City's points of attack.

Manuela Zinsberger saved Ellen White's penalty in the second half, but the Gunners didn't seem to switch back on after they congratulated their keeper.

When Arsenal relaxed and got caught off guard defensively when Bonner headed home from the corner that resulted from Zinsberger's save.

City were now just 2-1 down with 15 minutes left of the match, but failed to finish their comeback.

Captain Steph Houghton's thoughts

"When you get to the semi-final stage in a cup that you currently hold, to not be in the final obviously as a team we’re disappointed," said Houghton post match.

"Maybe we paid Arsenal a bit too much respect in the first half, and paid the price for that.

"We’ve got to go into these kind of games and believe a bit more. We’ve got quality players, the way that we play we can hurt teams. Our tempo caused them problems all game, to be honest I’m just gutted that we didn’t get the second goal.

"We’ve just got to believe a bit more on Sunday. Arsenal are a good team, but so are we.

"So for us it’s just about recovering as quickly as we possibly can and making sure that come Sunday we’re going to go fight for this league."