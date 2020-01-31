How contrasting visits from Manchester clubs were the making and breaking of Ibrahim Amadou

Ibrahim Amadou has followed in the footsteps of Patrick Roberts as the second Norwich City player to have his loan deal cut short after a disappointing tenure.

Whilst Roberts barely set foot on a pitch in Norwich colours, Amadou returns to Sevilla after just 13 games in yellow and green. But the short tenure promised to be so different...

City...

After making his debut against Crawley Town in the EFL Cup, Amadou was thrown straight into Premier League action when Christoph Zimmermann got crocked against West Ham, the latest in a long line of Norwich injuries at the time.

Naturally a defensive midfielder, the diminutive Amadou was asked to play in central defence and again covered there for his first Premier League start...against Manchester City!

Alongside Ben Godfrey, Amadou was outstanding as Norwich manufactured what will probably be their highlight of the season. A 3-2 victory at Carrow Road with Amadou making three vital interceptions and ten clearances in an impressive defensive display.

Embed from Getty Images

United...

But league form deteriorated, Norwich conceding nine goals in the next three against teams they would expect to compete with, Amadou still at the heart of defence.

It wasn't until a fortnight later that Amadou responded with another emphatic display, helping his side keep a rare clean sheet against Bournemouth - the 26-year old making 13 clearances and three interceptions.

But it was another visit of a Manchester club that effectively ended his Norwich career.

1-0 down, Amadou was caught drifting towards the ball, leaving acres of space for Marcus Rashford to latch onto a diagonal pass and double Man United's lead. Despite a couple of penalty reprieves, Amadou was then treading water as Anthony Martial waltzed past him after a neat one-two to kill the contest. A desperate day for the loanee.

United again...

Dropped the following week against Brighton with midfielder Alex Tettey taking his place in the back four, Amadou didn't start a league game again for another month, this time in his favoured defensive midfield position against Arsenal.

But just three days later, he was hauled off at half-time against Southampton, playing just another 25 league minutes after 4th December, ironically against Manchester United...