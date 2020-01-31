Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Preview: Blades look to climb back into top five with Selhurst Park visit

Sheffield United are back in action as they travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace. The Blades sit in eighth place in the Premier League following a 1-0 loss to Manchester City although they did win 2-0 in the fifth round of the FA Cup at Millwall.

The Eagles are in 11th place, winless in five league games and in six overall. Their last league outing was a 2-0 home loss to Southampton while they were dumped out of the FA Cup by Championship side Derby County 1-0 at home.

Blades looking to snap London jinx

Sheffield United have endured a winless run on their travels to London, having gone 19 games in the Premier League without victory in the English capital since a 2-1 win over Chelsea in October of 1992. This is the tenth all-time meeting with Palace, with each club registering four wins with two draws apiece.

Last meeting

The last match between the two clubs was on 18 August at Bramall Lane, the first home match in the top flight for a dozen years, won by Sheffield United 1-0 thanks to a 47th-minute goal by John Lundstram, who fired home after Luke Freeman saw his initial shot stopped by Palace goalkeeper Vincente Guaita.

Three Blades, including Lundstram, were booked, but the hosts dominated play, John Fleck and David McGoldrick wasting golden opportunities to put them on top before Lundstram scored. Oli McBurnie wasted a chance to double the lead while Palace were denied a penalty, their only involvement in the game.

Team news

McGoldrick is the only doubt for Chris Wilder's men while Palace have Cenk Tosun dealing with a hamstring injury. They were given a boost when Christian Benteke, Patrick van Aanholt and Andros Townsend all declared fit to play by Eagles manager Roy Hodgson.

Projected line-ups

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Kelly, Tomkins, Cahill, Van Aanholt, Townsend, Kouyate, Milivojevic, McArthur, Zaha, Ayew

Sheffield United: Henderson, O'Connell, Egan, Basham, Stevens, Norwood, Baldock, Fleck, Lundstram, Mousset, McGoldrick