Burnley vs Arsenal: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch the 2019/2020 Premier League
Photo by Adam Millington/VAVEL UK

Half-time

44: Ozil cautioned for dissent after a high boot on Ben Mee.

Clarets on top

41: Burnley wreaking havoc from set-pieces in a five-minute spell that has seen them seize control of the game.

38: McNeil's feeble cross trickles to Hendrick at the far post, who rockets his shot back across goal. The effort sails just wide of the top corner.

37: Pope smothers an attempted lob from Aubameyang.

35: Anyone who thought Burnley would drop deep and set up shop today is badly mistaken. The Clarets are taking the game to the Gunners, pressing high and penning them into their own half. 

25: Saka pulls up with what appears to be a knee injury as Arteta nervously examines his options on the bench. A compilation of injuries has left him without a direct replacement at left-back.

19: Rodriguez releases a venomous effort from outside of the box, forcing Leno to get down to his right and divert the danger.

Guilt-edged chance for Aubameyang

14: Luiz plays Aubameyang clean through with a sumptuous, lifted through ball, but Arsenal's talisman gets his angles completely wrong. 

13: Arsenal enjoying their fair share of possession.

4: A barrage of Arsenal crosses tests the Burnley defense in the opening stages here at Turf Moor.

2: Aubameyang crosses for Lacazette who fails to test Pope from an inviting position. Bright start from the Gunners.

Kick-off

Aubameyang and Ben Mee lead the two sides out to a standing ovation from both sets of fans.

15 minutes to go!

The players are warming up at Turf Moor as the countdown to kick-off reaches just fifteen minutes.

Arsenal starting XI

Burnley starting XI

How to watch Burnley vs Arsenal Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your sole option is Sky Sports.

Arteta praises January recruit, Mari

With defensive issues persisting after a number of attempts to plug the holes, Arteta will be relying upon the success of 26-year-old Pablo Mari for the foreseeable future. 

The Spanish center-back has had limited time to prove himself at London Colney, though he is clearly a player that Arteta rates very highly.

"He balances what I want to do from the backline, he gives more options, more solutions, he opens up the pitch more," eulogized Arteta to the Arsenal media in his pre-match press conference.

"Again, he's a player that we've been following for the last few months. We are really happy to have him."

On the January window as a whole, he added: "We found two players [Mari and Cedric Soares] that we believe can be very useful and improve our squad, obviously with the resources we had as a club. We are happy with what we've done."

Dyche seeking three in a row

Even after a wretched festive period in which the Clarets recorded four consecutive defeats, there was never any doubt that Dyche's men would bounce back - there never is.

It is no mean feat for a small club like Burnley to establish themselves in the Premier League, and - although many people are sick of the sight of them - it is important they receive regular credit for their continuity. 

They have the chance to make it three wins in a row tomorrow, after emphatic victories at Old Trafford and at home to 3rd-placed Leicester City. It is something Dyche has certainly acknowledged, explaining the difficulty of recording consecutive wins to the Burnley media in his pre-match press conference. 

"Putting two back-to-back wins is hard enough in the Premier League, if you can add a third that's a very powerful thing," said Dyche.

"We had a blip and I'm pleased it was a blip. We've taken 12 points out of the last eight games with four defeats and four wins."

He continued: "We've not had our fair share of things go for us against Arsenal, so we want that to change. But the only way we can really earn the right is to go out there and work for it and we intend to do that."

A new Arsenal? We'll find out tomorrow

Considering Burnley's turgid record against the top six over the past couple of years, and the fact the Gunners emerged comfortable winners at Turf Moor last season, it may be a case of drawing upon lazy stereotypes to suggest Sunday's clash will be the sternest test of the Mikel Arteta regime.

What can not be disputed, however, is the importance of the match. Arsenal are in serious danger of slipping into mid-table anonymity, and - although the narrative at The Emirates is one of an Arteta-inspired reinvigoration - the Gunners are languishing in 10th, with hopes of a Champions League spot appearing all the more speculative game-by-game. 

Burnley will pose a unique threat to Arteta's men. With set-pieces, second balls, physicality, and 10-man defenses all serving as specialties of the Clarets, their game plan is tailor-made for an Arsenal side who's character and away form has been the source of serious inquests over the past couple of years.

The idea is that the mentality has shifted under Arteta, that there is more belief, more maturity amongst the team. It will be Sunday's game, though, that dictates whether this Arsenal side have indeed made strides forward.

Burnley team news

The Clarets will be without star striker Ashley Barnes and midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson for Sunday's clash, however Phil Bardsley is said to have returned to full fitness. Josh Brownhill is also available following his transfer from Bristol City.

Arsenal team news

The visitors will be boosted by the return of talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after a three-match suspension, with the Gabonese marksman to be  accompanied  by David Luiz, who will also be welcomed back into the fold after his red card against Chelsea.

January reinforcements Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari are both available for selection and are likely to fill the defensive void created by a substantial injury list. Sead Kolasinac (thigh), Kieran Tierney (shoulder), Reiss Nelson (hamstring) and Calum Chambers (ACL) are all sidelined.

Shkodran Mustafi  will be assessed.

Kick-off time

Sunday's fixture will be played at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England. Kickoff is scheduled for 14:00 BST.

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2020 Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal. My name is Toby Bowles and I'll be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
