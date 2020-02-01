Burnley vs Arsenal: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch the 2019/2020 Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Arteta praises January recruit, Mari
The Spanish center-back has had limited time to prove himself at London Colney, though he is clearly a player that Arteta rates very highly.
"He balances what I want to do from the backline, he gives more options, more solutions, he opens up the pitch more," eulogized Arteta to the Arsenal media in his pre-match press conference.
"Again, he's a player that we've been following for the last few months. We are really happy to have him."
On the January window as a whole, he added: "We found two players [Mari and Cedric Soares] that we believe can be very useful and improve our squad, obviously with the resources we had as a club. We are happy with what we've done."
Dyche seeking three in a row
It is no mean feat for a small club like Burnley to establish themselves in the Premier League, and - although many people are sick of the sight of them - it is important they receive regular credit for their continuity.
They have the chance to make it three wins in a row tomorrow, after emphatic victories at Old Trafford and at home to 3rd-placed Leicester City. It is something Dyche has certainly acknowledged, explaining the difficulty of recording consecutive wins to the Burnley media in his pre-match press conference.
"Putting two back-to-back wins is hard enough in the Premier League, if you can add a third that's a very powerful thing," said Dyche.
"We had a blip and I'm pleased it was a blip. We've taken 12 points out of the last eight games with four defeats and four wins."
He continued: "We've not had our fair share of things go for us against Arsenal, so we want that to change. But the only way we can really earn the right is to go out there and work for it and we intend to do that."
A new Arsenal? We'll find out tomorrow
What can not be disputed, however, is the importance of the match. Arsenal are in serious danger of slipping into mid-table anonymity, and - although the narrative at The Emirates is one of an Arteta-inspired reinvigoration - the Gunners are languishing in 10th, with hopes of a Champions League spot appearing all the more speculative game-by-game.
Burnley will pose a unique threat to Arteta's men. With set-pieces, second balls, physicality, and 10-man defenses all serving as specialties of the Clarets, their game plan is tailor-made for an Arsenal side who's character and away form has been the source of serious inquests over the past couple of years.
The idea is that the mentality has shifted under Arteta, that there is more belief, more maturity amongst the team. It will be Sunday's game, though, that dictates whether this Arsenal side have indeed made strides forward.
Burnley team news
Arsenal team news
January reinforcements Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari are both available for selection and are likely to fill the defensive void created by a substantial injury list. Sead Kolasinac (thigh), Kieran Tierney (shoulder), Reiss Nelson (hamstring) and Calum Chambers (ACL) are all sidelined.
Shkodran Mustafi will be assessed.