Sheffield United Transfer Round-Up: January 2020

Sheffield United have boosted their European ambitions for the season with the addition of five players that will add strength in depth to the South Yorkshire side.

Chris Wilder highlighted certain areas of the pitch that he felt needed strengthening ahead of the last third of the season and has made sure he has all positions covered.

Key Signing

The marquee signing for Sheffield United was highly rated Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge.

The Blades broke their transfer record to secure the deal for the 21-year-old, a record previously held by Oli McBurnie at £20 million.

Berge had drawn interest from a number of major European clubs with a number of impressive performances for KRC Genk in the UEFA Champions League.

However the Norwegian international has said Wilder was the reason he wanted to make the switch to Bramall Lane.

"Chris Wilder was the main reason I decided to join the club, I've been admiring the team and how they play for a long time now," He told Sky Sports.

"It's a system that will fit me well and it's how [Wilder] handles the squad and the dressing room.

"I'm hoping to get as much playing time as possible and looking forward to contributing to as many wins as possible."

Wilder adds strength in depth

In addition to Berge Sheffield United brought in four more players.

Early in the transfer round window, the Blades offered Jack Rodwell a six-month contract. He took part in the FA Cup third-round tie against AFC Fylde but was forced off with an injury.

Wilder also turned to Nottingham Forest defender Jack Robinson to help boost their defensive options. He signed on a two and a half year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Wilder told the club's media: "He's got a great pedigree and he will make our squad stronger".

On deadline day Sheffield United managed to get two more players to sign on the dotted line on short term deals with the option of making them permanent in the summer.

Firstly former Dutch U21 striker Richairo Zivkovic from Changchun Yatai; he will add raw pace at the top of the pitch for the Blades.

When speaking about the signing Wilder said: "We've known the boy for quite a while, before he went out to China and even Oostende. Ricky is going to give us genuine pace at the top of the pitch."

Chris Wilder once again bolstered his defensive options after a number of departures in that area of the pitch with the signing of Panagiotis Retsos from Bayer Leverkusen.

Retsos told the club's media: "It's a great honour to play in the Premier League but it is also a great honour to play for this historical team."

Departures

In order for Sheffield United to fund this many signings mid-season, it was inevitable that a number of players who have to leave Bramall Lane.

Most notably Callum Robinson departed to Championship side West Bromwich Abion on loan for the rest of the season. However, Wilder has insisted the Republic of Ireland international is still part of his long term plans.

Richard Stearman has made the switch from South Yorkshire to West Yorkshire as he has moved to Championship side Huddersfield Town.

An unsung hero of the club Jake Wright had his contract terminated by mutual consent. He played an influential role in the League One promotion season under Chris Wilder; the Blades were unbeaten when the centre-back played.

Defender Kean Bryan also went out on loan as he signed for League One side Bolton Wanderers. Ravel Morrison failed to break into Wilder's Premier League side and has gone out to Middlesbrough on loan.

Mark Duffy, who is a cult hero at Bramall Lane for his role in the Steel City derby in September 2017 has had his loan terminated at Stoke City but is going to spend the rest of the season at Dutch side ADO Den Haag who are under the guidance of Alan Pardew.

Young goalkeeper Marcus Dewhurst has been recalled from his loan spell at Guiseley AFC in the National League North but has been sent straight back on loan to Carlisle United in League Two where the England youth international will spend the rest of the season.

Summary

Sheffield United have had one of the strongest transfer windows in the Premier League. The Blades have flown under the radar this season at times and Wilder will be hoping these signings will boost their hopes of getting European football next season.

With the ownership have the club being full resolved as well, Wilder has had more money at his disposal but it is clear to see a lot of thought has gone into each signing.

Wilder has spent his money smartly and has signed players in positions that needed addressing in order to keep with the demands of the Premier League.