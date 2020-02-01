Chris Wilder: "It's a fabulous three points"

Chris Wilder has said Sheffield United's win at Selhurst Park is "a fabulous three points."

Vicente Guaita's own goal at the hour mark was the only goal of the game as the Blades ground out the victory and picked up their ninth clean sheet of the season.

The Crystal Palace goalkeeper failed to keep hold of Oliver Norwood's corner as he dropped the ball into the back of his own net.

Wilder praises his side's discipline

Sheffield United's defence has been organised and resilient all season and it is no surprise they are as high up in the table as they are.

The back five and goalkeeper of Sheffield United is only ever rotated due to injury or suspension and it shows in their performance week after week.

"It's a huge result today," Wilder told the BBC.

"We were up against some really good players but the team kept their discipline and shape."

Crystal Palace, in particular, Wilfried Zaha caused Wilder's side problems throughout the first half and Wilder has said he was impressed by the Eagles in the opening exchanges.

He told the BBC: "Palace have a habit of feeling their way into the game and coming on strongly in the second half, but they started very well. I felt we stuck in the game and managed to get a very valuable three points."

Wilder realises good fortune

Before Guaita's own goal Sheffield United had struggled to carve out any sort of real chance.

Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie started as the two strikers for the visitors but they failed to make a real impact on the game.

Norwood's corner was dropped into the back of his own net by Guaita and the Sheffield United manager has admitted his side were fortunate to break the deadlock in that manner.

"We were lucky with the goal, but I thought we were good value for the win," Wilder told the BBC.

The Blades now sit in fifth place in the Premier League and are five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

"We're delighted to add another three points to the number we have already."