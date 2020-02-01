Sander Berge: "It was the best possible outcome"

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge has said his first game in the Premier League was "the best possible outcome."

Crystal Palace's goalkeeper Vicente Guaita gifted the Blades all three points when he mishandled Oliver Norwood's corner into the back of his own net.

Sander Berge who was signed by Sheffield United for a club-record fee on Thursday made his Premier League debut as Chris Wilder put him straight into the starting eleven.

Berge ready to learn

At only 21 years old Berge has already played at the European and International level but has admitted that playing in the Premier League has set him a different challenge.

"Today it feels I did more work in 60 minutes than I've ever done in 90 minutes before," he told the clubs media.

"It was like a new start for me in football and I did not imagine it would go that fast or be that intense but I'll grow from this.

"The team was helping me out every second and backing me up; it was easy to come out and play with these lads.

"I probably have to adjust a little bit and think even faster but that's not my way of playing, I want to be composed on the ball and be relaxed to find moments to set up attacks and of course keep possession."

"I felt loved from the first second"

Berge joined Sheffield United from K.R.C Genk earlier in this week but is already feeling welcomed by the club and has noticed how much of a tight-knit group the Sheffield United squad.

"The spirit in the group is everybody wants to push, it's a whole family and you can see that every day at training and at the club, but also in the games, how much it means to everyone."

Berge has also highlighted a number of reasons he chose Sheffield United over other clubs who were monitoring his progress.

"The manager [Chris Wilder] was very important, I spoke a lot with him and of course I've seen the club, how they have developed throughout the months here and how they've been playing.

"I felt this is the right match for me and of course also how much they wanted me and I felt loved from the first second.

"I've been here two days, this was my third day and I feel I've been here for six months already.

"It was a very important decision for me and this was a huge step in the right direction career-wise."

Following the full-time whistle the 21-year-old was stood on his own applauding the fans as they sang his song back to him.

"Of course the fans, how they behave and to thank me after the game, it was a goosebumps moment for me, singing the song and enjoying the win."

Approval of his song from Berge

After his signing was announced of Thursday, the club's media released a video of a song seemingly sung by Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp about the Norwegian and it's already a fans favourite.

"It was hilarious, Billy first took it up in the dressing room, he was singing and welcoming me in that way, that was special for me and it was a moment I will never forget and of course sharing it with the fans."

The song hints at Sheffield United playing European football next season and Berge has said there is a genuine chance of the newly-promoted side playing European football next season.

"Of course, that's what we were singing, we'll get into Europe next season," he told the clubs media.

The song Berge mentioned goes to the tune of 'She's Electric by Oasis'.

“He’s Norwegian, he plays for the Blades with John Egan, we’re playing in Europe next season...he’s Sander Berge.

“He’s Norwegian, Norwood and Fleck are the reason, we’re playing in Europe next season...with Sander Berge.”