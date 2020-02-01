Manchester United vs Wolves: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Man Utd 0-0 Wolves
5': Chance for Wolves from the corner! The ball is whipped in and bobbles around, but Saiss blasts his shot over the bar.
4': Adama Traore shows his pace early on, taking on Luke Shaw and forcing a corner to the away side.
2': Scrappy start as Pereira fouls Jota but United have seen more of the ball so far.
1': Wolves get us underway at Molineux!
Just five minutes to go until we're underway at Old Trafford.
What are your predictions for the game?
How to Watch
For any Sky Sports TV subscribers, you can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Premier League.
If you want to directly stream the game, it's available to watch on Sky Go.
Head to Head
This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides this season.
Back in August, both teams played out a 1-1 draw at Molineux.
They then met in the FA Cup, drawing the initial tie 0-0 before Man Utd took the replay 1-0.
Team News
Bruno Fernandes makes his first start for United and will play up-front alongside James and Martial.
Willy Boly and Diogo Jota return for Wolves, while new signing Daniel Podence makes the bench.
Man Utd Team...
Starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, Pereira, Mata; B Fernandes, James, Martial.
Subs: Romero, Dalot, Jones, Williams, Lingard, Chong, Greenwood.
Wolves Team...
Starting XI: Patricio; Doherty, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Jonny; Moutinho, Neves; Traore, Jota, Jimenez.
Subs: Ruddy, Jordao, Neto, Podence, Gibbs-White, Dendoncker, Kilman.
Welcome to Manchester United v Wolves
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Premier League match between Man Utd and Wolves.
My name is Jordan Marley and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
Jimenez was unlucky not to find himself one-on-one but the through ball to him was poor.