Matchday four Liga MX Femenil Roundup

Necaxa 1-1 América

Necaxa continue to add points, keeping América at bay for a draw at home. After a scoreless first half, Necaxa’s Dulce María Alvarado would produce her team’s first-ever goal against América, putting the ball in the back of the net when she found herself alone in front of goal after America’s goalkeeper and defense couldn’t deflect an air ball off a free kick on 49’. Casandra Cuevas scored the equalizer from inside the box, hitting the ball that was inches away from the goalkeeper, with an assist from Marlyn Campa. Necaxa are now undefeated on their last 3 matches (1 win and 2 draws). This was also match #100 for América’s coach, Leonardo Cuéllar, who has been at the helm since the start of the league.

FC Juárez 0-3 Pachuca

Pachuca bounced back from a surprising loss against Atlético de San Luis last week with an away victory against FC Juárez. It was an unfortunate start for the locals, when Karen Lara scored an own goal on the 3rd minute of the game. Pachuca would take full advantage of the lead, and Paola López made it 2-0 from inside the box after a deflection from the goalkeeper in the 24th minute. Viridiana Salazar would seal the win on 34 minutes with a chipped goal, receiving an assist from Lizbeth Ángeles. FC Juárez now have 4 losses and 2 draws on their last 6 home matches.

Atlas 4-0 Querétaro

Atlas continue to show great form, with Fabiola Ibarra delivering a standout performance, scoring 3 goals. Her first came on 36’, followed by a well-executed free kick on 66’. Alison González made it 3-0 just 2 minutes later, running past three defenders and the goalkeeper to finish the play with her left foot. Ibarra would get her third of the day with an Olympic goal, on 78’, to close the match. Atlas have won their last 6 matches against Querétaro, and are now in first place with 4 wins in 4 matches.

Puebla 0-2 Tigres

Tigres handed Puebla their first defeat of the season. Katty Martínez would get and convert a penalty kick barely in the second minute of the match, which was also her 50th goal across six seasons with Tigres. Both teams had their chances, but it would be Nayeli Rangel who would make it 2-0 with a header off a free kick set in motion by Natalia Gómez Junco. Tigres have won all of their four matches against Puebla, and are one out of five teams that remain undefeated after four rounds.

Toluca 1-2 Cruz Azul

Cruz Azul got their first win of the season, and their first away win against Toluca. Their first goal would come with a powerful shot from Rebeca Villuendas just on the edge of the box on 24’. Susana Romero would make it 2-0 with a left-footed angled lob on 81’. Toluca missed an important chance when Mariel Román failed to convert a penalty kick on 84’. She would attempt to turn things around for her team, scoring by way of a free kick on 90’, but it would be too little, too late.

León 0-0 Monarcas

A scoreless draw also meant León’s first point of the season, as well as breaking Monarcas 2-match losing streak.

Rayadas 3-1 Tijuana

Tijuana have 3 losses in a row since three of their starters (goalkeeper Itzel González, defender Jocelyn Orejel, and striker Renaé Cuéllar) left the team to play the Olympic qualifiers with Mexico. Rayadas began to build their 14th win in a row at home by way of Daniela Solís on 12’. Andrea Hernández would double their lead on 40’, shooting from just inside the box. Tijuana would be able to cut their advantage thanks to a header off a corner kick by Alondra Camargo on 70’. However, Desirée Monsiváis would end any hopes of a comeback at 74’, when she responded with a goal on a similar play.

Atlético de San Luis 0-2 Chivas

Chivas got their second win in a row, in front of an impressive17,131 fans: the highest attendance at Estadio Alfonso Lastras for a women’s match so far. After a tight first half, Yashira Barrientos put Chivas on the lead on 49’, finishing an assist by Rubí Soto that included a chip over a San Luis defender. Guadalupe Velázquez would double the advantage on stoppage time, with an assist by Jaqueline Rodríguez. Chivas have won the two times they’ve faced Atlético de San Luis, and this is their second consecutive away blank sheet.

Santos 0-2 Pumas

Pumas have turned things around, shown improvement after losing their first match of the season, and now have two wins, as well as a draw against defending champions Rayadas. Edna Santamaría ran into the box and finished a cross by Mariela Jiménez for the 1-0 on 16’. The 2-0 came by way of Daniela García, who converted a penalty kick on 86’. Pumas have vaulted to 7th place, while Santos are second-to-last with only 1 point in 4 matches.

Liga MX Femenil attendances