Analysis: Burnley miss chances as Arsenal go unpunished.

Burnley ended a run that saw them beaten in their last 11 meetings against Arsenal, but the Clarets should've had three points instead of one.

After riding early pressure from the Gunners, Burnley bombarded the goal with headed efforts. Jay Rodriguez was the closest to breaking the deadlock with his effort centimetres from going over the line.

How Burnley frustrated Arsenal

Arsenal were wasteful in front of goal in the opening stages of the game and Mikel Arteta will want to address the issue in finishing next week.

Strike-partners Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed great chances to put Arsenal ahead. The first chance fell to Lacazette who headed wide from close range after Aubameyang's cross.

Aubameyang was then played through by David Luiz. The measured long pass was controlled by Aubameyang but he slashed his effort well wide of the near post.

Burnley then sparked into life as Rodriguez's long-range effort was denied well by Bernd Leno following a brilliant knockdown by Chris Wood.

Nick Pope stood tall to deny Aubameyang from scoring with Arsenal's first attempt on target coming shortly before the interval. Dwight McNeil hit another long-range effort for Burnley which was well saved again by Leno.

The Gunners were clinging on as Rodriguez's glanced header went wide before Jeff Hendrick headed wide from McNeil's cross. The aerial bombardment was a real issue for Arsenal as they couldn't deal with the physicality that Burnley had in numbers.

Arsenal were again fortunate when Rodriguez almost grabbed a win for the Clarets in the final 12 minutes of the game. McNeil headed back across goal and Rodriguez fired his effort off the underside of the bar with goal-line technology denying Burnley from gaining yet another famous victory.

More troubles on the road for Arsenal

Burnley's aggressive approach to the game was clear. They wanted to regain the ball high up the pitch to swing the balance and gain momentum on Arsenal.

The Claret's used their physical gain to bully Arsenal all over the pitch and they also had the better of the chances to win the game.

Arsenal had all of the first half to take their chances and they failed to convert them. The Gunners have only won six league games this season and it shows.

They can't do the dirty work and fight for the ball. Burnley are tough and you have to work very hard if you want to beat this team. Arsenal were very lucky not to lose the game here. Leno time after time saved Arsenal and it looks like he will be called into action more often than not until the end of this season.

Missed opportunity for Burnley?

Burnley came into this fixture off the back of victories against Leicester City and Manchester United. From these three fixtures, you wouldn't believe that the Clarets have gained seven points.

However, it feels like points dropped for Sean Dyche and Burnley. They outfought a Gunners side who simply were not up to the task of battling for every loose ball.

It seemed unlikely that the Clarets would get a better chance than Hendrick missing the target from six yards out with his header.

They did. From a similar range to Hendrick, Rodriguez's side-footed volley came down from the underside of the bar and bounced agonisingly away from the goalline.

Goal-line technology shows that the ball hadn't crossed the line but Rodriguez was just an inch or so away from making it three wins in three for Burnley.