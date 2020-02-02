Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2020
Will City be boosted by Laporte's return? Will Bergwijn be thrown straight in at the deep end?

The day's other Premier League game

This match follows a 14.00 meeting between Burnley and Spurs' archrivals Arsenal at Turf Moor. 

Victory would move the Gunners into the top half, but defeat would see them rather embarrassingly leapfrogged by their opponents.

City team news

There are two key fitness tests to be conducted in the City camp.

Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho, both integral to their side's defensive solidity, will be assessed after recent absences.

Benjamin Mendy looks likely to miss out, while Leroy Sane's recovery from a knee injury continues in the backdrop.

A debut for Bergwijn?

It was an intriguing January transfer window at Spurs as the Christian Eriksen saga came to an end and Kyle Walker-Peters joined Rose in making a temporary exit.

The only incoming was Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn, a £27million addition from PSV. He's been enjoying a strong 2019/20 campaign, having scored six and assisted 13 in 29 appearances across all competitions.

Mourinho says he'll be involved today in some capacity. 

Spurs team news

Heung min-Son will lead the line for Spurs today in the ongoing absence of Harry Kane.

Moussa Sissoko and Ben Davies remain sidelined.

That means Jan Vertonghen could start on the left side of the defence, with Danny Rose having joined Newcastle on loan this week.

Last time out: Incredible VAR drama

Spurs travelled to the Etihad in mid-August, and despite recording just three shots on goal to the hosts' 30, they returned to London with a point.

City were twice pegged back, first by Erik Lamela after Raheem Sterling's opener and then by Lucas Moura after Sergio Aguero had struck.

Gabriel Jesus thought he'd bagged the winner in stoppage time, only for VAR to chalk off the goal for a handball by Aymeric Laporte in the build-up.

The rule has proven widely unpopular, but its enforcement left Spurs fans overjoyed that day, just as they had been in the Champions League a few months earlier.

City would certainly take great satisfaction from silencing the Hotspur faithful today.

Tricky run begins for City

The immediate goal for the Cityzens is to narrow Liverpool's 22-point advantage and extend their lead over third-placed Leicester to a comfortable five points.

Before they have the opportunity to end the Reds' unbeaten streak (assuming it continues) at the beginning of April, they must first navigate trips to Spurs, Leicester, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Oh, and they also face Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League, upon which their season now hinges.

Liverpool's domestic lead could be quite frankly absurd if City continue to stumble.  

Three competitions, differing fortunes

It's been a rather topsy-turvy three weeks for today's visitors.

Having annihilated Aston Villa in a vintage performance, they were stunned by Crystal Palace in a draw which seemed to all-but confirm Liverpool's triumph.

Then they edged past Sheffield United and thumped Fulham in the FA Cup before tip-toeing through to the League Cup final despite a second home defeat of the season against local rivals Manchester United.

The sense of relentlessness that has characterised Pep's side has faded.

Mourinho chases a big result

On the whole, it's been an underwhelming start to Jose Mourinho's tenure at Spurs.

In the biggest games, they have failed to deliver. Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich have all beaten them in the last couple of months.

Can they produce something special today against the champions?

Welcome

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of the final Premier League match of Gameweek 25: Spurs vs Manchester City at the London Stadium.
