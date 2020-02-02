Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
The day's other Premier League game
Victory would move the Gunners into the top half, but defeat would see them rather embarrassingly leapfrogged by their opponents.
City team news
Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho, both integral to their side's defensive solidity, will be assessed after recent absences.
Benjamin Mendy looks likely to miss out, while Leroy Sane's recovery from a knee injury continues in the backdrop.
A debut for Bergwijn?
The only incoming was Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn, a £27million addition from PSV. He's been enjoying a strong 2019/20 campaign, having scored six and assisted 13 in 29 appearances across all competitions.
Mourinho says he'll be involved today in some capacity.
Spurs team news
Moussa Sissoko and Ben Davies remain sidelined.
That means Jan Vertonghen could start on the left side of the defence, with Danny Rose having joined Newcastle on loan this week.
Last time out: Incredible VAR drama
City were twice pegged back, first by Erik Lamela after Raheem Sterling's opener and then by Lucas Moura after Sergio Aguero had struck.
Gabriel Jesus thought he'd bagged the winner in stoppage time, only for VAR to chalk off the goal for a handball by Aymeric Laporte in the build-up.
The rule has proven widely unpopular, but its enforcement left Spurs fans overjoyed that day, just as they had been in the Champions League a few months earlier.
City would certainly take great satisfaction from silencing the Hotspur faithful today.
Tricky run begins for City
Before they have the opportunity to end the Reds' unbeaten streak (assuming it continues) at the beginning of April, they must first navigate trips to Spurs, Leicester, Manchester United and Chelsea.
Oh, and they also face Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League, upon which their season now hinges.
Liverpool's domestic lead could be quite frankly absurd if City continue to stumble.
Three competitions, differing fortunes
Having annihilated Aston Villa in a vintage performance, they were stunned by Crystal Palace in a draw which seemed to all-but confirm Liverpool's triumph.
Then they edged past Sheffield United and thumped Fulham in the FA Cup before tip-toeing through to the League Cup final despite a second home defeat of the season against local rivals Manchester United.
The sense of relentlessness that has characterised Pep's side has faded.
Mourinho chases a big result
In the biggest games, they have failed to deliver. Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich have all beaten them in the last couple of months.
Can they produce something special today against the champions?
Will City be boosted by Laporte's return? Will Bergwijn be thrown straight in at the deep end?