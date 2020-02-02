Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on Burnley stalemate: 'We were fantastic at times but we were also sloppy'

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta called his side 'sloppy' after their 0-0 draw with Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday.

The goalless game saw both sides make marginal gains up the Premier League table, with the Gunners up two spots 10th with Burnley 11th, both on 31 points.

While the match was high on endeavour if not quality in the final third, the match was punctuated with drab spells with both teams offering more physicality than technique.

'We need to show more consistency'

Speaking to journalists after the match, including VAVEL, Arteta bemoaned his side's inability to dominate the hard-fought game against the Clarets.

"We need to show more consistency, We were fantastic at times but we were also sloppy," he said.

"We started really well. We played in the opponents' half.

"We controlled the second balls but after 20/25 minutes we couldn't control aspects of the play and conceded second balls."

Dyche hails visitors' 'excellent' defence

Rather bizarrely Arteta also complained about the fact the Burnley groundsman did not water the pitch, making for a bumpy surface and a more difficult surface for Arsenal to play their natural free-flowing game on.

However, his Clarets' counterpart Sean Dyche was pleased with a point in a match in which right-back Matt Lowton shone.

"I thought we deserved a clean sheet. [Arsenal] were excellent defensively.

"We'll take the clean sheet."

Arsenal now jet off to Dubai for their midseason break before their next match against Newcastle on Sunday, February 16 at the Emirates.