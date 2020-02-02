Pearson: "We've not worked hard enough"

The increasingly unpleasant push for survival at Watford saw the Hornets drop vital points once again Everton left Vicarage Road with all three on Saturday.

It was a game which, on the basis of its opening stages, looked destined to be kind to the hosts. They opened the scoring just ten minutes in when Adam Masina powered home to complete a direct and yet intricate team move, and their lead was doubled shortly before the break as Roberto Pereyra sent Jordan Pickford to the ground with a composed finish.

Minutes away from half-time they may have been, but that didn't prove any obstacle to what would ensue in the following moments, a horror show of calamitous and almost unthinkable errors. Everton scored from two set pieces, both guided home by centre-back Yerry Mina, both entirely preventable and yet painfully inevitable.

Capitalising on something resembling charity from their hosts, the Toffees gained an ascendency. However, after navigating considerable pressure in the opening stages of the second half, Watford were dealt an opportunity to right their wrongs when Fabian Delph was dismissed for a second bookable offence with 20 minutes remaining.

But they failed to take it. Everton adjusted well to their state of numerical inferiority and prevented their hosts from creating any meaningful chances to score. Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti admitted post-match that his only intention was to see out the final stages for the draw; for Watford, that only contributes to the disappointment at Theo Walcott's 90th-minute winner, the product of both a rapid counter-attack and yet more disastrous individual mistakes from the Hornets.

Head coach Nigel Pearson feels it was a result totally of his side's own doing, a missed opportunity, and proof that work still needs to be done if Watford are to avoid the drop at the close of this campaign.

“I’ve said already that we have to look after our own performances and our own results, and this will continue to be how we approach the season," he said. "This result means that we will have to reflect very honestly on the fact that we’ve not taken care of our own performance.

“We worked hard enough to get in front, and then we’ve not worked hard enough to preserve the lead we worked so hard to get.”

The right changes?

The calendar may only just have turned to February, but many viewed this is a must-win game for Watford — 19th in the table, separated from safety by goal difference and with eight of the bottom nine facing each other on the same day, crucial points were up for grabs.

As such, performance both on the pitch and on the touchline needed to be nothing short of copybook. It's already been established that the players were in no small part at some fault for their own downfall, but what of Pearson?

Questions also hung over the 56-year old after the final whistle. Why was Nathaniel Chalobah substituted? Why was he then replaced by Danny Welbeck, a change which saw the shape of the team alter drastically? Why did Will Hughes stay on the bench with the attack overcrowded and the midfield understaffed? Could any of these have contributed to the final result?

It has since been revealed that Chalobah was suffering from back spasms in the first half, and the need to switch was seen as a good opportunity to bed Welbeck back into the team after over three months on the sidelines. But the point remains that Ancelotti won the game of cat and mouse which only looked Pearson's to win — who was to blame?

When quizzed by the press, the Englishman stuck by his decisions: “It was important that we tried to push for another goal. I don’t really have any regrets about the changes we made to try and shift the momentum in the game, because I felt we were able to regain enough composure and rhythm in the second half.

“I would rather people be questioning making positive decisions rather than being negative, because I think this football club has had too much of that this season.”

Keeping calm

Overreaction is likely the go-to antidote now for anyone associated with Watford; surrendering points at the death two games in a row, the evidence suggests the honeymoon period under Pearson may now be coming to an end. And with more crunch fixtures approaching, it's not a good time to be making such a realisation.

But this is a situation the head coach has been in before. He is used to the trials and tribulations on the pitch and the psychological see-sawing off it. The fight is far from over as long as he and his squad continue to labour.

“I’m prepared for people to go over the top when things are going well and likewise now, when we’ve lost two Premier League games on the trot," said Pearson. "We have to recover from this, it’s never an easy journey when you’re in a relegation battle — we’ve worked exceptionally hard to get back in contact.”

And he has every faith that his players are up for the challenge: “They will deal with it, they’ll get on with it and they’ll have me nudging them and encouraging them still in the same way that I would do when we win.”