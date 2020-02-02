Brighton Women 1-0 Everton: Whelan goal earns seagulls crucial three points

Story of the match

Brighton gained a crucial three points at home to Everton courtesy of a first half Aileen Wheelan goal which sees them go six points clear of the drop.

It was a performance that belied the hosts’ lowly league position and Brighton stated their intentions from the off, as they opened up the visiting defence straight from kick off and found Amanda Nilden in space on the edge of the area. It was a golden opportunity but her shot was straight at Sandy MacIver in the Everton net.

Ten minutes in and Albion again nearly found the breakthrough, with Kayleigh Green’s pull back from the edge of the area finding Ini Umotong at the near post- the number nine sending her flick just wide.

It was then Danique Kerkdijk’s turn to threaten- a free kick from Dani Bowman dropped to the right back at the far post, and her low effort across goal was just wide.

Kerkdijk then had another good chance, again at the back post as Everton failed to clear the bouncing ball, but she could only hook her effort straight at MacIver.

Everton had failed to really get going throughout the half, with a curling effort from Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah from distance their best effort, but it began to feel like one of those days for Brighton who couldn’t take their chances.

That was until the breakthrough five minutes before half time. Fliss Gibbons’s surge down the left won a throw and from that, Nilden’s cross dropped to Whelan who fired home on the turn from 10 yards out. It was the least the hosts deserved from a first half that belied their position in the table.

The second half was a scrappy affair and although Everton certainly competed better than in the first half, they rarely threatened- the visitors threatening on the 76th minute through Hannah Cain and then Boye-Hlorkah, drawing a save from Megan Walsh and a block from Kirsty Barton respectively.

Arguably the only criticism of Brighton was that they didn’t take their chances, and had Everton’s possession been converted into meaningful chances in the second half, they may have regretted it- but the Seagulls dug deep to hold on for a crucial three points.

Take aways from the match:

Brighton learn from West Ham heartbreak: they couldn’t hold on for 3 points in Romford but Brighton managed to here, digging deep to defend their box for the last 10 minutes.

Everton toothless for once: Goals haven’t been much of a problem for the Toffees this year, but maybe today showed how reliant they are on Chloe Kelly- the top goalscorer saw little of the ball and Everton, perhaps as a consequence of that, had few moments where they threatened.