Maya Le Tissier praises Brighton's spirit as Seagulls hold on to beat Everton

Centre back Maya Le Tissier praised Brighton’s togetherness as they held on for a crucial three points at home to Everton.

It was just a third win of the season for the Seagulls but it lifts them six points clear of 12th place and the 17 year old hopes it will prove a turning point for Brighton’s season.

A big three points

“Yeah it’s a big three points, definitely it’s gonna kick us on for the last part of the season. We’re really happy to get the win, the performance could have been better but we fought solid enough and kept them out.

“As a squad we’re much more together now, from the start of the season. When things get tight like that, we can stick together, stay together and just help each other through it”

Chances not taken

Brighton had a number of chances in the first half but only took the lead five minutes before the break through Aileen Whelan’s close range strike.

“We said at half time we should have been scoring more but that’s football, it’s about bouncing back for the next [chance]. We’re happy to get the three points, that’s the main thing”

Learning from West Ham

And Le Tissier said the hosts drew on their experiences at West Ham, where they were winning with ten minutes to go only to lose 2-1, to see the game through.

“I think as a squad we’re still learning about the second half, we still need to work on how to control the second half but it’s definitely got better as the season’s gone by

I think what helps is the togetherness of the squad at the moment, I think we’re really tight at as a unit, I think that definitely helps when things get tough. We used our experiences and learnt from it and that’s all we can do really.”