La Liga Iberdola Matchday 19 roundup

Real Sociedad 4-1 RCD Espanyol

The match, taking place in Zubieta, started with the local's efforts to win the three points after last weekend’s draw against Real Betis Féminas. Espanyol lost to Madrid Femenino and with this defeat is 16th in the relegation zone.

Real Sociedad won 4-1 with goals from Nahikari, Mendoza, Marcos and Bárbara, with the press announcing a really good young squad coming into shape.

Anair Lomba returns to her club in Espanyol after stopping her football career last season due to a knee injury.

With this result, Real Sociedad are fifth and expecting a tight week.

FC Barcelona 3–0 Sevilla FC

FC Barcelona won 3-0 and increased their advantage in the league. The away team managed to control the attacks of Barcelona, having some good occasions of their own.

Oshoala was very dangerous right from the start and she headed the second goal in a very risky situation for the Sevillian goalkeeper. The first came from Alexia Putellas from the penalty line just after half time, due to a handball in the goalkeeper’s area by Aldi Cometti. It was Patri Guijarro who put the third ball in the net after a pass from the wing.

Bruna Vilamala made her debut with the Catalan team, while Uchenna Kanu made her debut for Sevilla FC.

Levante UD 6-2 UDG Tenerife

Levante UD beat Tenerife 6-2 and slept on Saturday in the second position on the qualifying table. The locals razed Tenerife’s game and won every opportunity they had for goal. In minutes 15 and 16 Levante scored two goals, which left the away team shocked. And before half time two other goals went up.

Francis Díaz coached his second match for Tenerife and after last week’s victory, this result is not very successful, even though they managed to store two goals with a three-woman change in the squad.

Valencia CFF 2-2 Real Betis

700 people cheered in the Puchades Stadium as both teams needed the points: locals to get away from the relegation zone and Betis to get out of that same zone. Thika, official sponsor of the team, gave out scarves to the first 500 fans.

Goeieman opened the count for Valencia before the end of the firsthalf as their pressure on the ball and possession created opportunities. Both goalkeepers had to be at their best, especially in the corners.

Priscila scored a penalty for Betis and Anita scored the second goal, while Mari Paz sealed the draw for Valencia.

Valencia CFF have announced the coach Irene Ferreras will not continue in the team after her 11th match without a victory; Carolina Miranda, sporting director, will provisionally take over.

Deportivo Abanca 0-2 Athletic Club

Athletic Club were able to score in Coruña, where the locals hadn’t lost this season and this meant two consecutive defeats. The first goal by Ane Azkona came only 14 seconds after the referee’s initial whistle.

The local team kept trying and after 15 minutes, the post blocked the ball from going in. The change of Irene Oguiza by Lucía García due to injury meant the Galician defence had to increase their attention.

It was the second goal from her boots that meant Athletic are now fourth in the table over Deportivo Abanca. Nevertheless, Deportivo still have a game in hand against Real Sociedad.

Sporting Huelva 1–0 Rayo Vallecano

Sporting Huelva needed a victory to get away from the relegation zone and they did it, with a penalty scored by Patricia Ojeda, the first one in favour this season.

Sporting Hueva are now four points above Rayo in the league.

Rayo Vallecano lost their striker Altuve in the first half due to injury and didn’t find a way of breaking the home side's defence. They are now eight in the table.

Madrid CFF 3-4 CD Tacón

CD Tacón won the city’s derby in a match starred by goals where the result by 3-4 allows them to move away from the relegation zone by nine points. Both points had their options but the goals by Jakobsson, Asllani, Ohale and a last minute goal by Aranda gave the away team the victory.

The nerves made both squads make mistakes and create opportunities for the opponent. In the first minutes, the game was slightly in favour of the locals where the winter signings, Geyse and Valeria, helped the team. In fact, they both scored together with Rita Chikwelu, but couldn’t stop Tacón’s victory.

EDF Logroño 0-3 At. Madrid

Atlético Madrid gained the Champions position back from Levante as they beat Logroño by three goals in a not very striking match. The team showed a solid defence and an improvement up front.

After the away team’s goal, Logroño tried to get into the game, but found a good Lola Gallardo in goal. The referee gave Atlético a penalty, even though the foul was outside the area and Ángela Sosa scored from the nine metre line. This action left Logroño with 10 women and Duggan scored the third with a wonderful goal.

Next matches

Supercup:

Real Sociedad - Levante 05/02

Atlético Madrid – FC Barcelona 06/02

Queen’s Cup:

Espanyol – EDF Logroño

Sporting Huelva – Barcelona

Real Sociedad – Madrid

Sevilla – Levante

Deportivo Abanca – Valencia

Athletic Club – Granadilla Tenerife

Real Betis F – Atletico Madrid

CD Tacon – Rayo Vallecano