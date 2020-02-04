Three strikers Nottingham Forest could still sign on a free transfer 

Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi could still add another striker to his squad, despite the closure of the transfer window.

Lamouchi bolstered his squad in January with the additions of Adama Diakhaby, Nuno da Costa, Gaetan Bong and the return of Tyler Walker from his loan at Lincoln City.

It’s fair to say that a lot of clubs in the Football League struggled to get much business done in January. However, clubs still have the option to sign free agents, with no window restricting the movement of those without a club.

The Reds were linked with a significant number of strikers in January. The likes of Dwight Gayle, Glenn Murray and Nahki Wells were all linked with a move to the City Ground.

Whilst the additions of Diakhaby, Costa and Walker have strengthened Lamouchi’s options, the Reds weren’t able to deliver a marquee signing that many supporters seemed to be hoping for.

It’s fair to say that it’s unlikely Lamouchi would be able to improve his squad by dipping into the free agent market. That being said, there are a couple of well-known names who might be of interest.

Diafra Sakho

The 30-year-old remains a free agent after being released by Stade Rennais six months before his contract was due to expire.

Sakho impressed during his time at West Ham United in the Premier League. He joined the Hammers in 2014, making a total of 71 appearances, and contributing with 24 goals.

Sergio Garćia

The 36-year-old has been a free agent since leaving RCD Espanyol in June.

Garćia began his career at FC Barcelona before going on to represent the likes of Real Zaragoza, Real Betis and Espanyol. He also made two appearances for Spain on the international stage at Euro 2008.

He made 360 appearances in total in La Liga, netting 75 goals in the process.

Emmanuel Adebayor

Former Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur striker Emmanuel Adebayor has been available on a free transfer since leaving Kayserispor in December.

The 35-year-old’s most successful spell came during a three-year period at Arsenal. He made 104 appearances and scored 46 goals during his time at the Emirates.

According to the Daily Mail, Premier League sides Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion are both interested in securing his signature.