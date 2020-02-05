Will Brownhill do well at Burnley?

Josh Brownhill signed for Burnley from Bristol City on a four-and-a-half-year contract. Brownhill cost £9m and he is only 24 years old so he brings the age of the Clarets squad down by a few years.

Brownhill was a man in high demand and Burnley did very well to secure the midfielder who will add some much-needed quality in the final third.

Dyche has big plans for Brownhill

Sean Dyche believes that Brownhill is perfect for the Clarets. Brownhill bolsters Dyche's central-midfield options, bringing a lot of quality with him from the Championship.

His attacking prowess lit up the Championship at his time with the Robins.

Quoted from the Burnley Official Website, Dyche said: "I think he’s a good character, from what we’ve learned."

“He’s got a background where he’s had to work hard to get to where he’s got to and to get to here. I like that idea and that thinking.

“There’s no pressure on him to be the real deal straight away. We want him to learn and enjoy what he does here and, equally, if fits the model of the club."

Brownhill will have to settle in quickly at Burnley and it'll be sooner than ever if the Clarets struggle to find the net anytime soon.

Depth in a much-needed position?

Burnley haven't been convincing throughout the season and currently stand in 11th place in the Premier League.

The Clarets can soon slip back into a relegation fight if they're not careful and Brownhill is the man to prevent that from happening.

His creativity in midfield surpasses the current midfielders in Burnley's squad. A large majority of them are defensive in a team that need goals to push for the top half.

The forwards Jay Rodriguez, Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes have scored most of Burnley's goals but there isn't enough contribution from midfield.

Brownhill's immense experience in the lower leagues speaks volumes of his character. He has goals and assists to his game with the ability to turn defence into attack.

A much-needed asset for Burnley who is sure to improve the service to the strikers from midfield.

Brownhill believes it is "exciting" to be playing for the Clarets

Brownhill began his career at Manchester United as a youth prospect before joining Preston North End at the start of the 2012/13 season.

He spent two and a half seasons at Preston before joining Barnsley on loan in 2016. Brownhill helped the Tykes to a Football League Trophy win and returned to Wembley later that year to gain promotion via the League One play-offs.

That summer, Brownhill signed for Bristol City on a four-year deal and remained with the Robins before moving to the Clarets last month.

Quoted from the Official Burnley Website, Brownhill commented on his move to Burnley and how he looks to take on the challenge of the Premier League.

"I’ve been building myself up to this moment and I feel like it’s the right time in my career to make that step up and show everyone I can play in the Premier League."

“I really enjoyed my time at Bristol City. When I first joined we just survived relegation and since then we’ve got higher up the table. It’s a great set of lads and a really good club.

“It was nice to get the experience back then and being the captain was special, but I think I’m ready now for the Premier League.

“I can’t wait to get started. It’s exciting and I can’t wait to put on the shirt and play football. Whenever I get the chance, then I’ll be ready to take it.”