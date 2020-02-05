What are Burnley's chances of beating the drop?

A steady and unspectacular season for Burnley was expected before the start of the season along with a relegation dogfight to match.

The Clarets are the type of team to fight for everything and make it hard for teams to play against them. Recent performances could suggest that a relegation battle is unlikely but 2019 showed that they are capable of falling back to poor form.

Recent Results

In the first of their last three Premier League games, Burnley gained a vital win against title-chasing Leicester City. Chris Wood and Ashley Westwood inspired the win at Turf Moor after Harvey Barnes opened the scoring.

The Clarets then travelled to Old Trafford to secure a famous away win against Manchester United. Wood and Jay Rodriguez were on hand to provide the shock of the night.

Burnley were held to a stalemate last Saturday against Arsenal in a game where Rodriguez was denied brilliantly by Bernd Leno which would've made it three wins in three games for the Clarets.

Sean Dyche has got this side going and they look very hard to beat now compared to the beginning of 2020.

Signings this season

Summer Window

Burnley made four signings in the summer with Rodriguez being their most expensive acquisition for £10m from West Brom.

Rodriguez was the second signing this season after Erik Pieters became the first, joining from Stoke City for only £1m.

Ryan Cooney joined on a free from Bury who have been liquidated after their financial difficulties just after they gained promotion to League One from League Two.

Leeds United shot-stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell joined for £2.5m with the Northern Ireland international providing back-up for Nick Pope.

Winter Window

The Clarets only signed one player in the January Transfer Window. Josh Brownhill joined from Bristol City for £9m. The Warrington-born central-midfielder will add a creative spark to the midfield with the Clarets suffering a lack of goals so far this season.

Last five games of the season

West Ham United (A), Liverpool (A), Wolverhampton Wanderers (H), Norwich City (A) and Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

Travelling to the London Stadium near the middle of April could be huge for Burnley. They are unlikely to win at Anfield against Liverpool so they will want to pick up all three points against a West Ham team who will be desperate for points especially after their abysmal run in the Premier League recently.

The last three games are very important for the Clarets. Wolves is a winnable game but Norwich and Brighton are must-win games which could have a heavy impact on deciding Burnley's fate if they are dragged into a relegation fight.

Dyche will want to pick up at least seven points from the last three.

Final Verdict

Burnley have turned their Premier League form around, showing real resilience to rebound from their losing run back in early January.

The Clarets will be fine this season and they have shown that they have a way of getting points against the 'top six'. Rodriguez, Wood and Ashley Barnes have been firing and the addition of Brownhill will improve their depth in creatively immensely.

Pieters is also loving life at Burnley since coming in with Matt Lowton and Phil Bardsley in recent inspiring form for the Clarets.

A top 10 finish can be done but mid-table is likely for a side who are sure to secure their fifth consecutive season in the top-flight.