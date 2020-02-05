Manchester United: The curious case of Anthony Martial

When Manchester United sold Romelu Lukaku on transfer deadline day this past summer, the pressure put on the rest of the forwards at Old Trafford instantly multiplied.

Since it was the final day of the window, that meant there was no time left for the Red Devils to sign an adequate replacement. The board and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer were putting their faith in the players they already had.

One such player was Anthony Martial, who has divided opinions ever since. We’re well past the halfway point of the season, but the Frenchman is still an unproven commodity.

Is he the man to lead United into the future up top, or is he just another promising attacker who can’t get the job done on a consistent basis?

The story so far

It might be hard to believe, but Martial has already been at Old Trafford for over four years now.

Signed all the way back in the summer of 2015 by Louis Van Gaal from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco, he cost United around 50 million pounds. Many were mocking the club for paying so much for a 19-year-old at the time, but he quickly started to prove those doubters wrong.

Martial had a dream debut, coming off the bench to score against bitter rivals Liverpool. He followed up that moment with another superb showing the following week, grabbing two goals on the road against Southampton. The Frenchman cooled off a bit as expected, but ended the season strong, scoring three goals in his last three games of the Premier League campaign.

He was at his best during United’s run in the FA Cup, helping lead the Red Devils to the trophy. Martial had five assists during the tournament, showcasing another layer to his game in the process. The goals also came, of course, and his stoppage time winner versus Everton in the semifinals is still remembered fondly by most supporters.

Martial suffered from a sophomore slump, losing his starting spot under new boss Jose Mourinho. The arrival of legendary striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic didn’t help at all, as the Swede took his spot and his number 9 jersey upon joining the club. However, an ACL tear to Ibra meant Martial got to help out near the end of the campaign, starting in United’s Europa League final victory over Ajax.

He was more involved the year after, but still wasn’t able to stay consistent, as his good form came and went in stretches. Martial scored in three straight games during the winter, but then didn’t find the back of the net for the rest of the season.

Oddly enough, the Frenchman had his best run in the final few months of Mourinho’s tenure as coach. Martial pretty much single-handedly tried to keep him in charge, grabbing seven goals over the course of eight contests. His efforts were ultimately for naught, and he didn’t benefit as much as other attackers when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over, only scoring three more times before the end of the year.

This season has just been more of the same. With Lukaku gone, Martial became United’s starting center forward after years of being forced out on the wing.

Fans were incredibly excited early on, as the Frenchman scored in the opening two games of the campaign. However, a hamstring injury then ruled him out for more than a month, and he’s not really been the same since. Martial grabbed a brace during a blowout win over Newcastle United, but that’s been it really.

So, that’s the story so far, and even though there is such a large sample size to examine, people still cannot decide if he’s United material or not.

Just not good enough

There’s reason to believe this is as good as Martial is going to get while at Old Trafford.

With the amount of games he’s played and chances he’s gotten to prove himself to the world, something or another always leads to him letting fans down.

Some say his current issues cannot be due to the manager, as Martial has already played under three coaches during his time at United. They’ve been three very different coaches as well, each with their own distinct playing style. None of those have got the most out of the forward, no matter where he’s been played.

Fans have always cried out for him to be used centrally, but simply put, Martial is not a traditional striker.

His positioning in the penalty area leaves a lot to be desired, as he just isn’t in the right place at the right time. Some think that’s due to luck, but many forwards in the past have proved that knowing where to be is a trait that leads to crucial goals time and time again.

That means even throwing yourself into dangerous positions to potentially score. Solskjaer was one such player who wasn’t scared to take a risk in the box, and it’s clear he’s become frustrated with Martial, who prefers to hang around the edge of the area to find space.

When that happens, it becomes harder for teammates to pick him out with a pass, and we all know the rest of the United team aren’t the best technically.

Then there’s the injury problems that keep rearing their ugly heads. Luckily Martial hasn’t suffered a major long term blow during his career, but he keeps getting taken out by more minor knocks. However, that still prevents him from being truly dependable, or someone United know they can turn to week in and week out.

Those issues also lead to his inconsistencies. As mentioned prior, Martial has spells where he’s impossible for opposing defenders to stop. Dynamic on and off the ball, his movement and dribbling skills allow him to carry the Red Devils going forward.

However, when he’s not on his game, it’s like the team is playing a man down. Martial just disappears, staying still instead of making himself open. If the ball does come his way, he panics, either making the easiest available pass or just smashing a shot well wide of the target.

Doing the best he can

All that considered, there’s still a chance the former golden boy does come good.

First, and most importantly, Martial only turned 24 a few months ago. That’s still quite young, especially since he’s already been at the club for so long. Few players at that age are as experienced as the Frenchman is now, and there’s still plenty of time left for him to improve.

Martial also gets no support. It’s no secret that United are dreadful, especially in the midfield. Injuries have only made the situation worse, as Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford were the teams main creators, but both are out for the foreseeable future.

That means Martial has had to rely on the likes of Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira to get him the ball, and that’s a cruel fate no man should ever have to endure.

When he doesn’t get service, Martial drops deeper to get on the ball. That in itself is the right idea, as it helps United keep possession, but there are some negative side effects that come with it.

Since no one else in the team goes forward, that leaves a gap up top. The wingers and fullbacks don’t have anyone to cross to as a result, forced to hit an aimless pass into the area or cycle the ball back towards the midfield.

It’s also tough to judge any United player at the moment since they’ve arguably got the worst manager in the entire Premier League. Solskjaer may have found success as the interim boss last season, but ever since his job was made permanent, he’s only gotten worse and worse.

It’s unbelievable to think he hasn’t been sacked yet, as the Norwegian’s only tactic is the counter-attack, which means he has no idea what to do when up against a team parking the bus. A bad coach can ruin the development of a player, and that might just be what is happening with Ole and Martial.

Make or break

The rest of this season might just be his last chance to prove himself. Much has been said about United’s current “rebuild”, which could see anyone forced out the door if need be. That could easily be Martial if things don’t change for the better anytime soon.

The board has already signed another striker in Odion Ighalo, who is on loan for the remainder of the campaign to help out going forward. When his time is up, the board might look towards signing a more traditional number 9 in the summer.

Even if no one else comes in, United might just turn to academy product Mason Greenwood, and put all of their faith in him instead of Martial.

The top four hope is fading by the week for the Red Devils, and if they want any chance of securing Champions League football for next season, then they’ll need their phenomenal Frenchman back at his very best to end the year.