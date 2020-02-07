Potter wants to use last weekend's comeback as motivation against Watford

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter wants to see his side take the momentum they gained from last week's draw against West Ham United into this week's match against Watford. The Seagulls battled back from a 3-1 deficit thanks to goals from Pascal Gross and Glenn Murray.

Potter happy with club's "spirit" ahead of Watford clash

Potter began his pre-match press conference by saying: "There has been a lot we've done well and some things we've done not so well, but the spirit and determination of the players has been excellent. The result last weekend and the manner we secured it has given everyone a lift. Now it's about how we use that good feeling and carry ourselves forward.

"We've had some good wins this season, but every game is so different in this division. It's be easy to think we'd carry on from where we left off against West Ham, but the reality is that won't happen because Watford will come with their own game plan."

Seagulls head man delighted with new contracts for pair of key players

The gaffer was full of praise for Murray and Davy Prpper, who both signed new long-term contracts earlier this week.

"I'm delighted for them both, and the club", he stated. "Glenn has been really good to work with and I've enjoyed his professionalism and the way he goes about his job.

"It's nice for the group that he'll be around us both for the rest of this season and the next one. He hadn't played as much as he would've liked, but he can now focus on helping us during an important part of the season with this experience and his know-how.

"Davy has been consistently good all season and has improved a lot - I like how he plays and he's very important for us."

"We're up against a good opponent", says Potter

The Seagulls' boss isn't taking the Hornets lightly, despite their 19th-placed position, four places and three points below Brighton. "We have to focus on the next game and be wary we're up against a good opponent who have the potential to beat anyone in the league", he said.

"They use their qualities well and are effective in what they do. I haven't come up against Nigel [Pearson] before, but I like the work he's done. The foundations of what Leicester City achieved were laid by him in my opinion and he's a very experienced guy. He's had experiences in both this country and abroad too, so he knows the game very well.

"I've been impressed with how he's using his squad and that's why we know we're in for a tough game. They've got lots of good players while someone like Troy Deeney is still scoring goals and he's a threat. He's got good physicality around him."