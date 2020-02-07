Panos Retsos: "Sheffield United is a big club with big history"

Panos Retsos has said "Sheffield United is a big club with a big history" following his loan move Bayer Leverkusen on deadline day.

The Greek international, who has played for clubs such as Olympiacos, has said he is raring to get going in the Premier League.

Football is all that matters

The 21 year old, who was signed by Chris Wilder on loan for the remainder of the season as well as Richario Zivkovic, has said he delighted to be part of a team that is challenging for European football.

"I can’t wait and I'm looking forward to playing our first game," he told the club's media.

Retsos was born in Johannesburg in South Africa so was eligible to play for them but elected to play for Greece instead as that's where his family is from.

“In Greece, it’s something that every day when we wake up we think about football," he told the club's media.

"I played in a big team like Olympiacos. I think also Sheffield United is a big club with a big history."

Retsos looking to overcome recent injuries

During his two and a half years at Leverkusen, Retsos was plagued with injuries, firstly with tendonitis in his right thigh and then on his return to action he suffered another muscle injury that sidelined the defender for multiple weeks. He had spent a total of 334 days sidelined with injury.

However the Greek is looking for a fresh start in South Yorkshire.

“Last year was a bad year for me, I had many injuries. It’s part of football. The most important is how you handle it, you must be stronger than ever to come back."

Dean Henderson and the Sheffield United defence have kept the most clean sheets in the Premier League and have conceded the second fewest goals so Retsos will have to work hard to force homself into the first team.