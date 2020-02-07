Richario Zivkovic: "I miss the feeling that football is everything.”

DOETINCHEM, NETHERLANDS - MARCH 22: Richario Zivkovic of Holland U21 during the match between Holland U21 v Belgium U21 at the De Vijverberg on March 22, 2018 in Doetinchem Netherlands (Photo by Laurens Lindhout/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Richario Zivkovic has said he has missed the feeling that "Football is everything" after a spell of playing in China.

The Dutch U21 international has joined Sheffield United on loan for the remainder of the season for Chinese side Changtun Yatai.

The Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has said the 23 year old will give the Blades "genuine pace" at the top of the pitch.

Zivkovic looking to reignite his passion for Football

Zivkovic, who has played for European giants Ajax as well as Belgian side Oostende before making the move to China has said he is looking forward to making Football his main focus once again.

He told the club's media: “It was a good experience but when this chance came by, for me a big opportunity and i’m very happy that I’m here, and not in China.

"In China, football is not the main thing, I played in stadiums sometimes empty.

I miss the feeling that football is everything.”

With Callum Robinson going out on loan to Championship West Brom, Chris Wilder was looking to replenish his attacking options and has said he has had his eyes on Zivkovic for a while.

Zivkovic looking to make an impace

The Premier League is one of most watched and competitive leagues in world football with it being watched in every corner of the globe.

Zivkovic has admitted it's no different to him and has made clear how happy he is to be playing in the Premier League

“I am glad to be here at such a big club, to play and practise with the guys," he told the club's media.

Being raised in the Netherlands, Zivkovic has said how much he admired watching English football whilst growing up.

He told the club's media: “When I was a kid I watched Match of the Day with my father every week.

The Premier League is a dream competition and i’m happy to be part of it, and i’m not planning to leave.”