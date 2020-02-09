Millwall 0-2 West Brom: Baggies race four points clear in boggy battle at The Den

Slaven Bilic's West Bromwich Albion produced an assured, mature performance this afternoon as they distanced themselves from the chasing pack with a 0-2 victory away to Millwall.

With the pitch reminiscent of a rain-savaged Sunday league bog, and the ferocious winds exacerbating already adverse conditions, it was a contest that had an upset written all over it, especially considering the fact that the Baggies had not won at The Den for 30 years.

Yet Bilic's men matched the application and energy of Millwall, with the likes of Matheus Pereira and Filip Krovinovic taking to the occasion surprisingly well. It was only a matter of cutting-edge in the final third that evaded Albion at times.

Indeed, Millwall were chasing shadows for large parts as the Baggies repeatedly scythed through what has, for the most part, been a relatively well-organized Lions defense this season. And, although a defeat against the league leaders is no tragedy, Gary Rowett's men will undoubtedly be rueing another spurned chance to strengthen their bid for a playoff spot. Fulham await for them in midweek.

Story of the match

With the ball bobbling awkwardly and the boggy pitch slowing passes down, uncharacteristic errors were awash amongst both sides in the opening stages. The most notable culprit was defender Jake Cooper, who - inside the fourth minute - failed to sort his feet out. West Brom pounced, and the illustrious Matheus Pereira was unlucky to see his low strike rebound off the base of the post.

It was the first of a flurry of guilt-edged chances that would fall the way of the visitors. Callum Robinson's enticing cross to the far post went begging, Conor Townsend flashed inches wide of the top corner, and when Pereira sent Hal Robson-Kanu racing in behind the Millwall defence, the Welshman shot low with conviction but Bartosz Bialkowski was equal to the effort.

On 42 minutes, West Brom's dominance would finally materialise into something substantial. Pereira, again the linchpin in West Brom's offensive interplay, found Krovinovic infield, who chopped past Mahlon Romeo guilefully and arrowed a pinpoint, curling effort into the bottom-right corner.

Embed from Getty Images

Despite flashes of excellence from the likes of Jason Molumby (who seemed to flourish in a more advanced role), Romeo, and talisman Jed Wallace, the gulf in quality between the two sides was stark throughout. West Brom were too slick, too sharp for the hosts.

The second-half was a mere continuation of the first, with the Baggies hunting for their second goal to seal the three points.

In the 49th minute, Robinson's deflected cross found Robson-Kanu, who was unable to muster any decisive contact in front of goal with a sea of blue shirts in close proximity.

The pressure of West Brom was incessant. After some slick interplay five minutes later, Robinson managed to manoeuvre himself past Shaun Hutchinson into another threatening position, this time unleashing a venomous effort that sailed whiskers wide of the post.

The hosts had laboured in the final third for large parts, though with ten minutes to go, a clear-cut chance arose for Jed Wallace. Tom Bradshaw's delicate flick found Wallace in the penalty area, though all he could muster was a tame shot into the relieved hands of Sam Johnstone.

Dara Oshea's near-post header sealed the deal for the Baggies four minutes later and provoked a palpable wave of relief amongst the travelling fans. They would be returning to the Black Country not only with three points, but with the safety cushion at the summit of the Sky Bet Championship finally restored.

Albion back to their best

Last week's routine victory at home to Luton Town may have been an uninspiring affair, but today it was safe to say that Slaven Bilic's men rediscovered their groove.

Embed from Getty Images

Undoubtedly aided by the return of Pereira, it was a complete performance from the visitors, who mesmerized with their slick interplay in offensive areas and defended astutely to nullify Millwall's biggest threats.

Indeed, Kyle Bartley and Semi Ajayi appeared to rekindle their revered partnership of old, while Robson-Kanu's selfless link-up play and Callum Robinson's thrust gave Albion a new-found cohesion in the final third. The woes of January's seven-game winless streak were well and truly dispelled today.

Krovinovic shines

With Kamil Grosicki and Callum Robinson both arriving at The Hawthorns in January with serious Championship pedigree, many expected the misfiring Filip Krovinovic to make way.

However, this afternoon, the Croatian hit back. After fluffing his lines in a number of promising positions early on, Krovinovic made amends with his exquisite strike from distance to break the deadlock.

Embed from Getty Images

The goal seemed to lift a weight off his shoulders as from then on, the elusive playmaker began to flourish in his forays from the right-hand side, wreaking havoc with his sleight of foot and technical prowess.

Grady Diangana will inevitably return in Krovinovic's place, but today was a day to savour for the loanee.