The Warm Down: Lundstram nets winner for Blades

Goals from Billy Sharp and John Lundstram completed a comeback for Sheffield United as they cancelled out Callum Wilson's opener today at Bramall Lane.

Wilson had initally opened the scoring for Bournemouth with a close range strike after a poor start from Sheffield United. The visitors started the game with good tempo but as the game went on the Blades started to find their rhythm.

Billy Sharp poked home from close range after a goal mouth scramble on the stroke of half time, similarly to how he scored in the reverse fixture back in August.

John Lundstram netted the winner in the last ten minutes with a smart finish to ensure the Blades move up to 5th place, whilst Bournemouth remain 16th, two points above the relegation zone.

Lundstram fighting to keep his place

Since the club record signing of Sander Berge, usual starter this season John Lundstram has been starting games on the bench.

However today showed he is not giving up his place without a fight, with coming on mid way through the second half in place of Berge. His energy in both sides of the pitch caused Bournemouth problems.

He capped off with a impressive performance by netting the deciding goal in the second half. His goal came after some clever link up play with former Bournemouth player Lys Mousset and some quick feet before a smart finish in front of the Bramall Lane kop.

Sander Berge has started both his games since joining Chris Wilder's side but Lundstram doing more than a good job of keeping the Norweigian on his toes and giving Wilder a selection headache.

Wilson pushing for Euro's place

Callum Wilson netted his eighth goal of the season today, and with Harry Kane out injured, Wilson is reminding Gareth Southgate of what he can do.

Wilson opened the scoring for the Cherries with a good finish into the roof of the net after the ball fell to him in the penalty area. The goal was a real poachers finish and it showed off his awareness in the 18 yard box.

Wilson did cause the Blades defence problems throughout the game and look a constant threat on the counter attack, especially in the second half.

Despite Bournemouth fighting relegation this season, Wilson is having a solid season is scoring goals. With the European Championships in the summer and a injury list in the attacking areas building up Southgate may indeed turn to Wilson.

Henderson proves himself once again

Dean Henderson has kept the most clean sheets out of any goalkeeper this season and has earned the Blades valuable points this season with big saves at crucial moments.

Today was no exception with the Manchester United loanee making a crucial save in the second half to keep the Blades level putting a strong case to be England's number one this summer.

Ryan Fraser found himself in acres of space and his half volley shot looked destined for the top corner but Henderson managed to react quickly, diving to his left to prevent the powerful shot from hitting the back of the net.

This save spurred United on and ten minutes later Lundstram scored the winner. Henderson has made similar saves in crucial moments that have won United points, notably against Norwich and now today.

With regular number one Jordan Pickford being out of form this season, could Dean Henderson be England's number on this summer at the European Championships?