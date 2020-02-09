Chris Wilder: "It's a great day for the football club"

Chris Wilder has said Sheffield United's win over Bournemouth today at Bramall Lane is a "great day for the football club".

Goals from Billy Sharp and John Lundstram cancelled out Callum Wilson's for Bournemouth as the Blades move within two points of the Champions League places.

Wilder praises his side's character

Sheffield United paid the price for a poor start at Bramall Lane when Wilson put the Cherries in front deservedly following a mistake from record signing Sander Berge but Wilder has praised the character his side showed after going one goal down.

"It was a great 70 minute performance, I wasn't impressed with the first 20, they dicatated the play and went in front deservedly," Wilder told the club's media.

"It showed the character my players possess, Sander as well who made a little bit of a mistake there but I thought he was excellent. I thought they all were.

"I thought it was a great day for the football club in terms of the performance on and off the pitch. The supporters drove us on, they didn't moan and groan when we went one nil down.

"The players performance was exceptional."

Wilder acknowledges the threat Bournemouth posed

Bournemouth who came into the game sat in 16th place in the league table started brightly today at Bramall Lane got their reward for sticking to a game plan and made it difficult for Wilder's side to get going.

Once they got the goal however it seemed to wake the Blades up and for the next 70 minutes, United grew more and more into the game and eventually turned the game in their favour.

Wilder told the clubs media: "Sometimes teams start better than you and they certainly did, I thought it was difficult conditions and obviously they had a plan to sit in and press which they did and break it up.

"They have Harry Wilson, [Ryan] Fraser, Callum Wilson and some outstanding players so they are gonna have a bit of the game.

"I think it would be really naive of us as a football club to think every game is gonna be a game that is dominated by us.

"We would of loved to have started well of course, we set up to start well and we didn't but I'm more interested in that recovery, that character we showed to turn a losing position into a winning positon.

"I think that shows what my group of players are about and what my club is about."