Ndidi full of praise for Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has claimed Brendan Rodgers has helped him than any previous manager.

Ndidi has been at Leicester for three years now and this season has been his best since his move from Genk in 2017. The 23-year-old has made 56 interceptions and made 86 tackles this season as he continues to impress for the Champions League chasing Foxes.

'I feel like I've improved since I first joined'

Rodgers has been credited by Ndidi for his improvement this season.

Speaking to LeicestershireLive, Ndidi said: "I'm grateful to the manager for everything he's installed in us.

"I've said this before and I'll say it again, what I know now, if I'd known it when I was growing up, I'd have been a better player.

"My understanding of the game is much better now. I see the game differently to what I used to.

"I learned from other managers as well so no disrespect to them, but this manager has made me understand more about the game, like the space available on the pitch."

Embed from Getty Images

More time on the ball for Ndidi

This season has seen the defensive midfielder improve on the ball, adding to his noticeable stats off the ball.

He has completed over 1,000 passes in the Premier League, with a success rate of 84.13%, 1.24% more than teammate James Maddison.

"[Rodgers has given me] the belief and the understanding. That makes it easier when you find yourself in situations on the pitch.

"When I came to Leicester, I didn't have much of the ball but now I find myself in situations where I have more time with the ball. That comes from the teaching and the understanding that the manager has given us.

"He's made me understand the role I play and now it's a case of developing from there."