Michael Bridges backs Danny Ings for Euro 2020 selection

Former Premier League striker Michael Bridges believes Southampton forward Danny Ings is deserving of a spot in England’s Euro 2020 squad.

The 27-year-old has scored 14 goals for the Saints in 25 Premier League games, leaving him tied for third place in the golden boot race.

"He's in unbelievable form"

Speaking on the English Football Show on FNR Football Nation Radio in Australia, ex-Leeds United and Sunderland man Bridges said Ings is finally reaching his potential after an injury-riddled spell at Liverpool.

“Danny Ings has always had that potential - even before he joined Southampton - but he’s had a really horrendous history with injuries,” he said.

“The way he’s managed to bounce back and perform - he’s fulfilled his potential. He’s in unbelievable form.”

With Three Lions captain Harry Kane facing a race against time to be fit for the Euros in June, the opportunity is there for a player on the fringes to make his mark for the national team.

Marcus Rashford has enjoyed his most prolific season at Manchester United while Dominic Calvert-Lewin is finding form under Carlo Ancelotti at Everton, but Ings has taken his chance and forced his name into contention.

Perfect timing for club and country

A run of 10 goals in 11 games for Ings propelled Saints out of relegation contention and into the top half of the table at one stage, erasing the embarrassment of their 9-0 loss at home to Leicester City.

The former Burnley talisman has become integral to Ralph Hasenhuttl’s plans, initiating the high press and using his pace in behind to hurt defences on the counter attack.

This run of form has come at exactly the right time for Ings as he will look to add to his solitary England cap and reunite with Gareth Southgate, a manager for whom he scored four goals in 13 matches at England U21 level.

Faced with a tough call in the summer, Bridges believes Southgate will opt for Southampton’s no.9 ahead of other in-form English strikers.

“I think if they’re going to take anyone it will be Ings,” he said.