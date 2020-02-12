How will Wells do at Bristol City?

Burnley striker Nahki Wells has gone out on loan again, this time to Bristol City. The Bermuda born attacker signed with The Clarets in 2017 but has been out on loan two Queens Park Rangers twice before joining the Championship club in January for £5-million on a three-and-a-half-year deal.



Wells joins The Robins with 15 goals from 31 games in all competitions and joins some of the league’s top scorers such as Andreas Weimann and Famara Diedhiou.



Why City went for Wells



Bristol City are currently sat 6th in the table and are looking to finish in the play-offs. Adding yet another goal threat up front will help them to secure a play-off spot.



City’s new signing made his debut, from the bench, in a 3-1 home loss at Ashton Gate against Birmingham City. His first start for Bristol came against Derby County where he scored his first goal for the club.



Is Bristol City the right club for Wells?



Many will argue Wells could have picked a better club to go to then Bristol. The previously named on-from competition Wells will face for the striker position could mean Wells won’t get the game time he would be looking for in a permanent deal.



Staying at QPR for the rest of the season could have been the best bet for Wells, returning to Burnley in the summer may have given the striker a chance at the Lancashire club. However, Wells told Bristol Live: “I had a premier league opportunity, I didn’t really get to take it so that’s something that burns me deep inside.”



He then spoke about the club he had joined, saying: “This club matched my ambition to continue to move forward, not settling with just being in the championship.” This would explain the main reason Wells made the switch to Bristol, Premier League football, something City are striving and something Wells didn’t get enough of at Burnley, making nine substitute appearances for the club.



Final Thoughts



It is clear that Wells left Burnley due to not getting the minutes he felt he deserved and QPR could not match his ambition to fight for promotion. Therefore, Bristol City was the best choice for the 29-year-old who is looking to put his career back on track.